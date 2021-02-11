THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 11, 2021

Impeach the Ex-President A protestor wearing a mask of former U.S. President Donald Trump is pronounced guilty during a "People's Trial" demonstration held by Refuse Fascism NYC, in support of convicting the ex-president in his second impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, in Times Square in New York City, New York, in the United States on Wednesday. Mike Segar, Reuters

De Lima granted medical furlough A supporter of detained Senator Leila De Lima waves a Philippine flag as a convoy carrying her under heavy security arrives at the Manila Doctors Hospital on Thursday. The court granted De Lima a 24-hour medical furlough. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

PHLPost releases stamps to welcome Year of the Ox A Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) employee on Thursday shows newly released “Year of the Ox” special stamps to welcome the Lunar New Year. PHLPost printed 50,000 copies of two different designs of the regular stamps which can be purchased for P12.00 and P45.00 each at various post offices. ABS-CBN News

Offering incense for the Lunar New Year A worshiper wearing a face mask makes offerings of incense sticks ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, following the COVID-19 outbreak, at Man Mo Temple in Hong Kong, China on Thursday. Health experts in the city have expressed concerns of a possible rebound in COVID-19 cases during Lunar New Year celebrations and urged citizens to observe prevention measures even as the city logged a steady decline in daily cases and is set to relax restrictions on February 18. Tyrone Siu, Reuters

Malacañang says motor vehicle inspection system no longer mandatory An employee of Triple A Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center in Valenzuela City takes a photo of a car’s underchassis for documentation during a motor vehicle inspection system (MVIS) test on Thursday. Malacañang on Thursday announced that the MVIS is no longer mandatory following public criticism. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News