THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 10, 2022

Rebuilding works at Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral A view shows a giant crane near the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral as work continues to rebuild the roof and the spire destroyed by fire, in Paris, France, Wednesday. The National Heritage and Architecture Commission recently approved rebuilding plans proposed by the church following a massive fire in 2019 which severely damaged the church. Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters

Isko Moreno holds campaign in Laguna Presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso greets supporters during a campaign event in Santa Maria, Laguna on Thursday. Domagoso's camp said they are unfazed by survey results showing rival Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leading and him in the third spot. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Robredo's 'tsinelas campaign' goes to Batangas Supporters greet Presidential candidate Vice-President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan during their visit to Padre Garcia, Batangas, on Thursday. Robredo's campaign is centered on bringing back the government to the people, something she said she learned from her late husband, former Interior and Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo. VP Leni Media handout

PH reopens borders to fully vaccinated travelers A security guard assists a foreign national at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Thursday, as the country reopens its borders to international travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The government's pandemic task force approved in late January the Department of Tourism's proposal to allow the entry of fully vaccinated tourists coming from 157 countries that have visa-free arrangements with the Philippines in a bid to drive recovery for the country's hard-hit tourism industry. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MPD's Mobile Force Battalion take crash course on VIP security Members of the Manila Police District Mobile Force Battalion undergo a crash course on VIP Security at the Manila Police headquarters along U.N. Avenue in Manila on Thursday. Col. Julius Cubos Añonuevo, the unit's chief, said the course is part of efforts to ensure readiness among their personnel if called upon to protect a VIP. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News