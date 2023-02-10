THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 10, 2023

Bitter cold hampers search for more earthquake survivors People huddle by the fire next to a collapsed building on Thursday, in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Diyarbakir city, southeastern Turkey. The death toll has now climbed to 21,000 from the 2 major earthquakes that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as bitter cold hampered the search of thousands of flattened buildings and threatened the lives of many quake victims who are without shelter and drinking water. Refik Tekin, EPA-EFE

French strike against pension reform A member of the SUD labor union holds flares during a demonstration on the Parvis du Trocadero, across the Seine river from the Eiffel Tower, during a cross-sector labor union protest against France's controversial pension reform bill in Paris on Thursday. The planned reforms include hiking the retirement age from 62 to 64 and increasing the number of years people must make contributions for a full pension Alain Jocard, AFP

Elderly woman rescued from earthquake rubble after 80 hours A 68-year-old woman is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building on Thursday, 80 hours after a major earthquake in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey. The death toll in the earthquake that affected Syria and Turkey topped 21,000, even as hopes of finding more survivors faded as rescuers work a vast area of destruction amid the winter cold. Sedat Suna, EPA-EFE

Jimenez takes over UP presidency Incoming University of the Philippines president Atty. Angelo Jimenez (right) is welcomed with a hug by outgoing UP President Danilo Concepcion during the ceremonial turnover of the university leadership at the Quezon Hall in UP Diliman in Quezon City on Friday. Jimenez, a graduate of the UP College of Law, is the 22nd president of the premier state university. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Brave doggo Pamuk rescued from Turkey quake rubble Rescuers extract a dog named Pamuk from the rubbles of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey on Thursday, 3 days after a massive earthquake. The death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria kept on climbing and topped 21,000 on Feb. 10, 2023, as the first UN aid reached Syrian rebel-held zones but hopes of finding more survivors faded. Gurkan Ozturk, AFP