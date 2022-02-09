THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 9, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Schools reopen for in-person classes in NCR Two kinder pupils play during recess as the pilot face-to-face classes resumed at the Aurora Quezon Elementary School on Wednesday. The Department of Education allowed more schools to reopen during the expansion phase of the in-person classes as the government aims to gradually reopen schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News

Halalan 2022 national campaigning begins Residents go about their day as different election campaign materials start to come into sight in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday, a day after the campaign season for the May 9 national polls began. National position candidates have 90 days beginning Feb. 8, except for Maundy Thursday (April 14) and Good Friday (April 15), to campaign. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Getting tested for COVID-19 in Hong Kong People queue at a makeshift nucleic acid testing center for COVID-19 at the Central District in Hong Kong on Wednesday. The Chinese special administrative region reported is first death potentially linked to the virus in 5 months as it recorded more than 2,600 cases over the past 2 weeks compared with just 2 in December. Joyce Zhou, Reuters

Waiting by the roadside A street vendor in Baseco, Manila waits for customers on Wednesday against a backdrop of high-rise buildings as Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 2. Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion recently urged the government to deescalate to the lowest Alert Level and open up the economy “so business can prosper and people can do better in life.” Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News