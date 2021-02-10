THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 10, 2021

33 millions Americans receive COVID-19 vaccine: US CDC Eva Martinez and Sandra Vaden receive vaccination against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-through site in Robstown, Texas, U.S. on Wednesday. About 33 million Americans had received the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention as it records 27.17 million coronavirus cases with 465, 440 deaths and 79,805 currently hospitalized as of February 8, 2021. Go Nakamura, Reuters

Protests continue in Myanmar Protesters stand with a plastic cover to protect against police water cannon as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday. The Myanmar military raided the National League for Democracy headquarters in Yangon on Tuesday evening as hundreds of thousands join calls for the immediate release of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Sai Aung Main, AFP

UAE's ‘Al-Amal’ probe to Mars The launch of a rocket into space is projected on Dubai's Burj Khalifa on Tuesday as the United Arab Emirates’ "Al-Amal" -- Arabic for "Hope" -- probe's to Mars carries out a tricky maneuver to enter the Red Planet's orbit. A tense half-hour today will determine the fate of "Hope". If successful, the probe which is designed to reveal the secrets of Martian weather, will become the first of three spacecraft to arrive at the Red Planet this month. Giuseppe Cacace, AFP

Freedom for detained journalists, unionists Relatives and supporters of seven arrested trade unionists and journalists on Human Rights Day last year (Human Rights Day-7) release doves in front of the Commission on Human Rights office in Quezon City as they mark the second month of their arrest, Wednesday. The group called for the immediate release of the detained unionists and journalists after the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court dismissed the trumped-up charges against Lady Ann Salem and Rodrigo Esparago. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Immunization for measles, polio in Batangas Health workers administer vaccines as part of the Department of Health’s Phase 2 Measles Rubella and Oral Polio Vaccine Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-OPV SIA) in partnership with the local government in Barangay San Felipe, Cuenca, Batangas on Wednesday. The second phase of the MR-OPV SIA aims to give 5.1 million children who are 9 to 59 months old the measles rubella (MR) vaccine, and 4.8 million children 0 to 59 months old the oral polio vaccine (OPV) in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and the Visayas Region from February 1 to 28, 2021. Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Senate pays tribute to Victor Ziga An urn bearer carries the ashes of the late Sen. Victor S. Ziga as members of the Ziga family walk towards the Philippine Senate building in Pasay City on Wednesday. A necrological service was held at the Senate plenary hall to pay tribute to the former senator, who was instrumental in the passage of several landmark laws such as the Local Government Code of 1990 and the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers. Ziga succumbed to heart and multi-organ failure at the age of 75 last January 31, 2021. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB

PETA says it's 'Ox-kay' to go vegan The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) “cow” dances while holding a placard near Ongpin Street in Manila on Wednesday. The group is calling on people to switch to a vegan lifestyle as celebrations for the Year of the Ox nears. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Greening up Commonwealth Metro Manila Development Authority workers prepare lucky bamboo plants to be planted in their garden along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday as part of the agency’s beautification efforts in the metro. As its name suggests, the plant is considered a symbol of good fortune in Chinese culture but workers say the main reason for choosing lucky bamboo is the ease of its cultivation. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News