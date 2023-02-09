Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 9, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2023 11:45 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 9, 2023 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 9, 2023 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 9, 2023 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 9, 2023 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 9, 2023 5

Large croc half the size of Lolong caught in Indonesia

A 5-meter estuarine crocodile weighing up to 500 kilograms is moved at Kasang Kulim Zoo in Kampar on February 8, 2023, after being caught by residents of Mandiangin village in West Pasaman, Indonesia. Lolong, an over 1000-kilogram saltwater crocodile captured in Agusan del Sur in 2011, remains officially the biggest crocodile caught alive. Wahyudi, AFP

Rescuers race against time in Turkey

This aerial view shows collapsed buildings in Hatay, southeastern Turkey, on Wednesday, two days after a strong earthquake struck the region. Searchers were still pulling survivors on February 8 from the rubble of the earthquake that killed over 12,000 people in Turkey and Syria, even as the window for rescues narrowed. For two days and nights since the 7.8 magnitude quake, thousands of searchers have worked in freezing temperatures to find those still alive under flattened buildings on either side of the border. Demiroren News Agency, AFP

Deepening ties

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) listen to their national anthems at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Thursday. Marcos is in Japan for a 3-day visit in efforts to deepen economic and security ties with the country. Yoshikazu Tsuno, Pool/AFP

Task Force Bravo fire hits Araneta City

Heavy smoke billows from a fire razing the old Araneta City Bus Station in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday. One injury has been reported so far, a man who jumped from the second floor of the burning building, in the blaze that reached Task Force Bravo. Photo courtesy of Aram Lascano

Zelensky addresses European Parliament

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola (R) and Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelensky (L) hold an EU flag during a special session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday. Zelensky addressed the European Parliament ahead of a special meeting with EU leaders. Julien Warnand, EPA-EFE

Read More:  crocodile   largest   biggest   record   Indonesia   Lolong   earthquake   Hatay   Turkey   Turkiye   rubble   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   Bongbong Marcos   BBM   Fumio Kishida   Kishida   Japan   Philippines   Japan-PH relations   Araneta Bus Terminal fire   Cubao fire   fire   sunog   Volodomyr Zelensky   Roberta Metsola   European Parliament   Ukraine   Ukraine conflict   Ukraine war   Zelensky European Parliament  