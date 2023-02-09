Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 9, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 09 2023 11:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Large croc half the size of Lolong caught in Indonesia A 5-meter estuarine crocodile weighing up to 500 kilograms is moved at Kasang Kulim Zoo in Kampar on February 8, 2023, after being caught by residents of Mandiangin village in West Pasaman, Indonesia. Lolong, an over 1000-kilogram saltwater crocodile captured in Agusan del Sur in 2011, remains officially the biggest crocodile caught alive. Wahyudi, AFP Rescuers race against time in Turkey This aerial view shows collapsed buildings in Hatay, southeastern Turkey, on Wednesday, two days after a strong earthquake struck the region. Searchers were still pulling survivors on February 8 from the rubble of the earthquake that killed over 12,000 people in Turkey and Syria, even as the window for rescues narrowed. For two days and nights since the 7.8 magnitude quake, thousands of searchers have worked in freezing temperatures to find those still alive under flattened buildings on either side of the border. Demiroren News Agency, AFP Deepening ties Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) listen to their national anthems at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Thursday. Marcos is in Japan for a 3-day visit in efforts to deepen economic and security ties with the country. Yoshikazu Tsuno, Pool/AFP Task Force Bravo fire hits Araneta City Heavy smoke billows from a fire razing the old Araneta City Bus Station in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday. One injury has been reported so far, a man who jumped from the second floor of the burning building, in the blaze that reached Task Force Bravo. Photo courtesy of Aram Lascano Zelensky addresses European Parliament President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola (R) and Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelensky (L) hold an EU flag during a special session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday. Zelensky addressed the European Parliament ahead of a special meeting with EU leaders. Julien Warnand, EPA-EFE Read More: crocodile largest biggest record Indonesia Lolong earthquake Hatay Turkey Turkiye rubble Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Bongbong Marcos BBM Fumio Kishida Kishida Japan Philippines Japan-PH relations Araneta Bus Terminal fire Cubao fire fire sunog Volodomyr Zelensky Roberta Metsola European Parliament Ukraine Ukraine conflict Ukraine war Zelensky European Parliament /sports/02/09/23/basketball-kbl-slaps-baltazar-with-2-season-ban/overseas/02/09/23/cholera-kills-over-1200-in-malawi-threatens-neighbours-who/entertainment/02/09/23/kami-si-darna-mamamayan-ng-nueva-esperanza-nagkaisa/video/business/02/09/23/philippine-shares-fall-below-6900-again/video/business/02/09/23/dti-allows-price-increase-of-76-commodities