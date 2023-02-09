THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 9, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Large croc half the size of Lolong caught in Indonesia A 5-meter estuarine crocodile weighing up to 500 kilograms is moved at Kasang Kulim Zoo in Kampar on February 8, 2023, after being caught by residents of Mandiangin village in West Pasaman, Indonesia. Lolong, an over 1000-kilogram saltwater crocodile captured in Agusan del Sur in 2011, remains officially the biggest crocodile caught alive. Wahyudi, AFP

Rescuers race against time in Turkey This aerial view shows collapsed buildings in Hatay, southeastern Turkey, on Wednesday, two days after a strong earthquake struck the region. Searchers were still pulling survivors on February 8 from the rubble of the earthquake that killed over 12,000 people in Turkey and Syria, even as the window for rescues narrowed. For two days and nights since the 7.8 magnitude quake, thousands of searchers have worked in freezing temperatures to find those still alive under flattened buildings on either side of the border. Demiroren News Agency, AFP

Deepening ties Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) listen to their national anthems at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Thursday. Marcos is in Japan for a 3-day visit in efforts to deepen economic and security ties with the country. Yoshikazu Tsuno, Pool/AFP

Task Force Bravo fire hits Araneta City Heavy smoke billows from a fire razing the old Araneta City Bus Station in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday. One injury has been reported so far, a man who jumped from the second floor of the burning building, in the blaze that reached Task Force Bravo. Photo courtesy of Aram Lascano