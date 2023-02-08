THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 8, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Family, supporters pay tribute to PNoy Family members and supporters attend a Mass in honor of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III on his 63rd birth anniversary at the Manila Memorial Park, Paranaque in Manila Wednesday. Aquino, the 15th President of the Philippines, died on June 24, 2021 at the age of 61. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

The King takes all-time NBA scoring record Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots and scores to become the all-time highest-scoring player in NBA history during the second half of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. James eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the most prolific scorer in NBA history, breaking the 39-year record of 38,387 points after hitting a 21-footer late in the third quarter. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE

Nepalese Buddhists pray for world peace Nepalese Buddhists walk around Bauddhanath Stupa while attending a prayer in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday. Hundreds of monks and Buddhist pilgrims from across the country gathered at the premises of Bauddhanath Stupa to participate in a prayer meeting for world peace. Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

Children rescued in Turkey quake aftermath Eight-year-old Yigit Cakmak reacts after being rescued from the site of a collapsed building, some 52 hours after a major earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey on Wednesday. More than 7,000 people have died and thousands more injured after 2 major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6, with authorities fearing a rise in the death toll as rescuers continue the search for survivors. Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

Bay Area Dragons hold Basketball clinic for kids The Bay Area Dragons conduct a basketball clinic and gift-giving for kids from various schools in cooperation with the Chinese Embassy and the East Asia Super League in Taguig City on Wednesday. The Dragons played as a guest team during the 2023 PBA Commissioners' Cup, reaching the finals but falling to eventual champions, the Ginebra Gin Kings, in 7 games. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Ready and willing to lend a helping hand The Philippine contingent composed of members of various government agencies leave for quake-hit Turkey to participate in search and rescue operations on Wednesday at NAIA 3 in Pasay City. Turkish Ambassador to the Philippines Niyazi Akyol thanked the 80-plus members of the contingent for participating in rescue operations and recognized the long-standing relationship between the two countries. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News