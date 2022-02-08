MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Halalan 2022 campaign season officially begins

Some Halalan 2022 hopefuls kicked off their run for Malacañang on Tuesday — some in their respective hometowns — as the campaign period for the coming national elections began. Meanwhile, contenders for local posts will be allowed to begin campaigning on March 25.

February 8 marked the official start of presidential bids, even as motorcades and town visits by candidates have been taking place the past few months.

The candidates presented their platforms to supporters with each promising a better life for Filipinos under the shadow of COVID-19, which has ravaged the country’s economy.

Here are some scenes from various proclamation rallies in the country.

A supporter of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. paints an image of the Halalan 2022 hopeful with vice-presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte during the UniTeam's proclamation rally at Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Tuesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News People gather at Philippine Arena in Bulacan to show support for presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the UniTeam’s proclamation rally. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his proclamation rally. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his proclamation rally. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and members of their senatorial slate. J Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Vice-President and Halalan 2022 candidate Leni Robredo gears up for the presidency with a proclamation rally Plaza Quezon in Naga City on February 8, 2022. VPLeni Media Bureau handout Robredo kicked off the official campaign on Tuesday from the Angat Buhay Village in Lupi town, Camarines Sur, a housing and resettlement project for more than a hundred families who lost their homes when typhoons Quinta, Rolly, and Ulysses hit the province in late 2020. After her visit to Lupi, Robredo, joined by her daughters, Aika, Tricia, and Jillian, held a motorcade going to Libmanan town, greeted by fellow Bicolanos who lined the street, waving pink flags and balloons. OVP handout People show support for Robredo during her proclamation rally at Plaza Quezon. VPLeni Media Bureau handout Robredo during her proclamation party. VPLeni Media Bureau handout Robredo during her proclamation party. VPLeni Media Bureau handout Robredo and running mate Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan wave to supporters during the rally. VPLeni Media Bureau handout Halalan 2022 presidential candidate Leody de Guzman during his proclamation rally at Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Tuesday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News De Guzman arrives in Quezon City en route to Bantayog ng mga Bayani for his scheduled proclamation rally on Tuesday, the first day of the official campaign period, amid the lack of a permit from the Comelec. Under the "new normal" campaign guidelines of the poll body, crafted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, applications must be filed 72 hours prior to the election-related or campaign-related event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News De Guzman and his supporters en route to the proclamation rally. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News De Guzman with running mate Walden Bello and members of their senatorial slate. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News De Guzman with running mate Bello. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Senator and Halalan 2022 presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao during his proclamation rally at Oval Stadium in General Santos City on Tuesday. ABS-CBN News Senator and Halalan 2022 presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao during his proclamation rally at Oval Stadium in General Santos City on Tuesday. ABS-CBN News Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso along with his running mate Dr. Willy Ong and senatorial candidates hold a caravan in Manila as they kick off their bids for national posts on Tuesday. Domagoso holds a portrait of himself during the motorcade. ABS-CBN News Domagoso holds a portrait of himself during the motorcade. ABS-CBN News Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso with running mate Dr. Willie Ong and members of the Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial slate during the party’s proclamation rally at Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila. ABS-CBN News Supporters attend the proclamation rally of presidential candidate, Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and his running-mate, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III at Imus City Grandstand in Cavite on Tuesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Lacson and Sotto are joined by senatorial aspirants former Agriculture secretary Manny Piñol, Dr. Minguita Padilla, and former PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar during their proclamation rally at Imus City Grandstand in Cavite on Tuesday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Lacson addresses the crowd during the proclamation rally. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Lacson addresses the crowd during the proclamation rally. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Lacson addresses the crowd during the proclamation rally. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News