THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 9, 2021

Motorcade vs private motor vehicle inspection system Motorists hold a unity motorcade against the Land Transportation Office's private motor vehicle inspection centers in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group of motorists raised concern on the implementation of the private motor vehicle inspection system citing the lack of consultation among stakeholders and potentially higher processing fees from private facilities. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 vaccination counseling Health workers and frontliners go through a screening process during a simulation of the COVID-19 vaccination process at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City on Tuesday. The screening process includes counseling for people who are undecided to take the vaccine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Philippines holds simulation for COVID-19 vaccine arrival Members of the National Task Force (NTF) for Coronavirus Disease-2019 watch as airport personnel transfer crates of mock vaccines during a simulation exercise at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Tuesday. Malacañang had announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be ready for rollout in the country by mid-February, with priority given to COVID-19 designated hospitals including Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Tala, Caloocan; Philippine General Hospital in Manila; and the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

San Juan City conducts COVID-19 vaccination info and registration campaign Employees of the San Juan City local government conduct a house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination information campaign and registration on Tuesday as the country prepares for the arrival and rollout of vaccines in the country. An online survey conducted by University of Santo Tomas professors and students showed that 55.9% of respondents are willing to be vaccinated against the virus, and that 9 in 10 respondents are worried about the side effects, efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Protests continue in Myanmar amid junta warnings Police fire water cannons at protesters as they continue to demonstrate against the February 1 military coup in the Myanmar capital of Naypyidaw on Tuesday. The protesters defied a new military ban on rallies as they gathered for the fourth straight day against the military takeover and called for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. AFP