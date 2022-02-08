THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 8, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth 70th Anniversary Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute in front of Tower Bridge in London on Monday, to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne. Pomp, pageantry and puddings will form the centrepiece of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, Buckingham Palace announced. The 95-year-old monarch's Platinum Jubilee begins on February 6 -- the date in 1952 when she became queen after the death of her father, King George VI. Britain's longest-serving monarch will be the only queen or king in the country's long history to have ruled for 70 years. Niklas Halle'n, AFP

Presidential candidate Leni Robredo's campaign kicks off Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo prepare to install campaign posters inside a tenement compound in Sta. Ana, Manila on Tuesday. The official campaign period for candidates for President, Vice President, Senator, and Party-list groups in the May 9 elections starts on the same day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Marcos supporters troop to PH Arena for proclamation rally Supporters of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gather outside the Philippine Arena in Bulacan ahead of the proclamation rally of the Marcos-Duterte tandem on Tuesday. The campaign period for the May elections starts on the same day, with candidates holding proclamation rallies in different parts of the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Labor leader Leody de Guzman officially begins Presidential campaign Halalan 2022 Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman (middle) arrives in Quezon City en route to Bantayog ng mga Bayani for his scheduled proclamation rally on Tuesday, the first day of the campaign period, amid the lack of a permit from the Comelec. Under the "new normal" campaign guidelines of the poll body, crafted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, applications must be filed 72 hours prior to the election-related or campaign-related event. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Manny Pacquiao begins fight for presidency in GenSan Family and friends pray over senator and Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao in his residence in General Santos City before starting his motorcade on Tuesday, the first day of the campaign period for the upcoming National Elections. Most presidential candidates kicked off the campaign period with motorcades and proclamation rallies in their respective hometowns and bailiwicks. Photo courtesy of Team Pacquiao

Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Isko Domagoso, Aksyon Demokratiko hold sortie in Manila Manila Mayor and Presidential hopeful Isko Moreno Domagoso (middle) with running mate Dr. Willie Ong and members of the Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial slate during the party’s proclamation rally at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on Tuesday. Domagoso recently waived all permits needed to hold motorcades and to mount stages for sorties in Manila during the campaign period but asked candidates gunning for national positions to to follow all election protocols enforced by the Commission on Elections. ABS-CBN News