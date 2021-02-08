THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 8, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Dangerous wind chills in Illinois Ice and snow build up along Lake Michigan during dangerously cold weather in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, dangerous wind chills can bring temperatures to up to 25 degrees Fahrenheit below zero (-31 degrees Celsius) in the Chicago area on Sunday. Kamil Krzaczynski, AFP

Vendors hold pork holiday Pork and chicken stalls stand empty at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Monday, the first day of a price cap on said products. Vendors expressed concern on the government's recently implemented price cap on meat products citing high cost from suppliers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Manila recognizes 259 COVID-free barangays Barangay captains and representatives attend the weekly flag raising ceremony at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Plaza in Manila City on Monday. The City of Manila, led by Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, recognized 259 barangays for their initiatives to keep their communities COVID-19 free, amid the pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Myanmar protests draw hundreds of thousands Buddhist monks march with protesters during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Monday. Hundreds of thousands participated in anti-coup protest with workers going on nationwide strike for the third consecutive day of civil disobedience, as they call for the release of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi. AFP