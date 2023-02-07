THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 7, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Philippines deports 2 Japanese fugitives Philippine and Japanese authorities escort one of two Japanese fugitives Kiyoto Imamura and Toshiya Fujita at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Tuesday. The Philippine government deported the fugitives after Japan sought their transfer to face criminal charges for their alleged involvement in a series of robberies and scams targeting elderly people in Japan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

UP union slams arrest of former chair Flores, push for academic freedom Members of the All UP Academic Employees Union join UP professor and former union president Dr. Melania Flores during a press conference in Quezon City on Tuesday, a day after her arrest inside the UP Diliman campus. The group condemned the arrest of Flores by the Quezon City Police Department, under the guise of Department of Social Welfare and Development, for alleged violation on remittances to the Social Security System. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

After the quake in Turkey People wait near the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey on Tuesday. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6 with the death toll feared to rise as rescuers search for survivors across the region. Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

Chinese expected to lift Thailand tourism Tourist groups visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, one of Bangkok's most popular tourist attractions in Thailand on Tuesday. Thailand's tourism and business-related activities are in recovery, stimulated by the influx of Chinese tourists with an expected five million Chinese visitors in 2023 as Chinese travel agencies resume outbound group tours after authorities eased COVID-19 restrictions. Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE