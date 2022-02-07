THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 7, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

DOH begins COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children aged 5-11 Children aged 5 to 11 receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Philippine Children's Medical Center in Quezon City on Monday, the first day of rollout of vaccines for the age bracket. The Department of Health began the pediatric vaccination against COVID-19 in Metro Manila with 10 micrograms of Pfizer's reformulated vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

EDSA Bus Carousel drivers hold protest, call for release of salaries Bus drivers and conductors with companies plying the EDSA Bus Carousel protest in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board office in Quezon City on Monday. The protesters called for the immediate release of salaries under the government's "Libreng Sakay" program since May 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Vaccine, not venom: 'Spider-Man' saves the day at San Juan pediatric vaccination A man in a Spider-Man costume speaks with a boy as he received his COVID-19 vaccine at the Filoil Arena in San Juan on Monday. The government has launched its inoculation drive for younger children using a reformulated pediatric vaccine against COVID-19 infection. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

More US troops being sent to Europe as tensions grow in Ukraine US army paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepare to depart Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Thursday for the US European Command area of responsibility. Tensions continue to rise in the region as Russia is said to have more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and US troops continue arriving in Poland to bolster NATO's forces in the region. Hunter Garcia, US Army via AFP