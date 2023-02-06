THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 6, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Pope Francis urges South Sudan leaders to work for peace Pope Francis (center) waves as he arrives by popemobile for holy mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan, on Sunday. Pope Francis wraps up his pilgrimage to South Sudan with an open-air mass on Sunday after urging its leaders to focus on bringing peace to the fragile country torn apart by violence and poverty. The three-day trip is the first papal visit to the largely Christian country since it achieved independence from Sudan in 2011 and plunged into a civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people. Tiziana Fabi, AFP

Groups call for an end to mining in Sibuyan A coalition of environmental groups picket in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources main office in Quezon City on Monday to show support to a community fighting mining operations in Sibuyan Island, Romblon, following a violent dispersal of protesters on February 3. The group called on lawmakers to probe the ongoing project and urged vigilance among the public amidst push for more mining activities in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Alternative to fresh bouquets on Valentine’s Day Wooden flowers go on sale in a stall in the Dangwa Flower Market in Manila on Sunday. Rustic flowers made of wood and dried leaves are sold as alternative with prices of fresh flowers expected to increase as Valentine’s Day approaches. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Reparations for climate change loss, damage Climate advocates representing communities impacted by climate disasters hold a bike ride as part of its creative protest at Pilipinas Shell in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on Monday. The group delivered a letter, as four climate activists simultaneously occupy Shell's floating oil platform headed for new extraction at the Shetland Islands, to demand for a stop in fossil fuel expansion, and pay reparations for climate change impacts. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Taylor Swift wins Best Music Video for 'All Too Well' Taylor Swift (right) greets Questlove (left) as they arrive for the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. Taylor Swift won Best Music Video for "All Too Well: The Short Film," which she directed. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE