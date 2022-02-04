THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 4, 2022

2022 Bar exams under pandemic Examinees line up at De La Salle University in Taft Avenue, Manila for the first day of the Bar examinations on Friday. The Supreme Court reduced the number of days of the exams from 4 to 2 in several locations, in consideration of the Covid-19 pandemic situation. ABS-CBN News

'Shame on China' protest ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics A protester holds a placard reading 'Shame on China' during a protest march gathering Tibetans from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially opens Friday. Valentin Flauraud, AFP

Candidates swear oath for honest, peaceful and clean elections Presidential candidates Leody De Guzman, Isko Moreno, Ping Lacson, Manny Pacquiao and Leni Robredo take an oath at the end of the Panata Sa Bayan Presidential Forum on Friday. The candidates swore their commitment for clean, honest, orderly, peaceful elections and good governance for the coming election. ABS-CBN News

All eyes on presidential hopefuls A customer at a barber shop watches the Panata sa Bayan Presidential Forum organized by the Kapisanan ng Mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas and various media organizations on Friday. The forum, which aims to give the public a chance to srutinize and hear the platforms of Halalan 2022 presidential hopefuls, was attended by five of the six leading candidates vying for the country’s top post. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pitogo High School ready to welcome back students in in-person classes School officials of Pitogo High School perform last-minute checks during a media tour of the campus in Makati City on Friday as they gear up for the resumption of limited in-face classes. The school is included in the Department of Education’s expansion phase, the second of a three-part plan to reopen basic education schools after almost two years of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Waiting for customers under Alert Level 2 Business owners wait for customers at their al-fresco dining set-up in Makati on Friday. Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion recently expressed his gratitude to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for placing Metro Manila under lower COVID-19 restrictions to help businesses and the economy. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

PH's lone competitor begins Winter Olympics journey The Philippines' flag bearer Asa Miller leads the delegation as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on Friday. Miller, the country’s lone representative, is set to compete in the slalom and giant slalom events. Jewel Samad, AFP