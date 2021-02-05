Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 5, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 05 2021 11:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the big stories today in photos. Civil disobedience continues in Myanmar Residents take part in a noise barrage on a street in Yangon on Thursday, after calls for protest against the military coup emerged on social media. The military declared a year-long state of emergency after seizing power on February 1 following a general election they deemed as fraudulent. Agence France-Presse Poor pandemic response for the poor Protesters call on the government to stop the red-tagging of activists and journalists but instead focus on the COVID-19 response during a protest in Mendiola on Friday. The group scored the Duterte administration for failing to address the economic concerns of the poorest sectors of the country, specially during the coronavirus pandemic. ABS-CBN News No handles, no problem Police officers look at a man riding an electric unicycle in Mendiola, Manila on Friday, as restrictions on public transport continue due to the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. In a Social Weather Stations survey commissioned by the health department, a majority of respondents said they agree that roads "will be better off if public transportation, bicycles, and pedestrians are given priority over private vehicles." ABS-CBN News Flocking to Quiapo for First Friday mass People wearing face masks and face shields flock to Quiapo Church for the first Friday mass as members of the Hijos del Nazareno remind devotees to follow physical distancing as a precaution against COVID-19. The Philippines on Friday logged 1,894 more cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 533,587 as deaths breached the 11,000-mark. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Health officials check COVID-19 storage facility in Parañaque Health Secretary Francisco Duque looks inside a refrigerated truck owned by Royal Cargo in Parañaque during a tour of their cold storage and logistics facility with health officials on Friday. The company has been tapped by the city government to handle the storage and logistics for COVID-19 vaccines. Jonathan Cellona,ABS-CBN News Quiapo Church shows heart People take photos of themselves with a heart installation backdrop just outside Quiapo Church on Friday, as Valentine's Day nears. Formation Ministry Head of the parish Jenezis Caliwag says the installation was set up to show people that love exists despite the pandemic and will be up for the whole month of February. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Rose picking in Benguet A farmer harvests roses in Barangay Bahong -- often called the Rose Capital of the Philippines -- in La Trinidad town, Benguet on Friday. Farmers say they are hoping to break even as Valentine’s Day nears after suffering losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News Read More: Myanmar Burma civil disobedience coup military protest oor poverty government response Duterte electric unicycle transport transportation alternative transport Quiapo Church First Friday Mass coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine cold storage facility Royal Cargo Francisco Duque III heart photo booth Valentine’s Day Rose Capital of the Philippines Brgy. Bahong Benguet flowers roses /video/news/02/06/21/more-foreigners-allowed-to-enter-ph-by-mid-february/news/02/06/21/dfa-no-new-covid-19-fatality-recorded-among-filipinos-overseas/video/business/02/05/21/surging-pork-prices-push-up-ph-inflation-to-2-year-high-in-january/video/news/02/05/21/parlade-continues-red-baiting-claims-alleges-existence-of-cpp-fund-scam/video/news/02/05/21/ph-plans-to-buy-20-million-doses-of-russias-sputnik-v-vaccine