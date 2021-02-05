THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 5, 2021

Civil disobedience continues in Myanmar Residents take part in a noise barrage on a street in Yangon on Thursday, after calls for protest against the military coup emerged on social media. The military declared a year-long state of emergency after seizing power on February 1 following a general election they deemed as fraudulent. Agence France-Presse

Poor pandemic response for the poor Protesters call on the government to stop the red-tagging of activists and journalists but instead focus on the COVID-19 response during a protest in Mendiola on Friday. The group scored the Duterte administration for failing to address the economic concerns of the poorest sectors of the country, specially during the coronavirus pandemic. ABS-CBN News

No handles, no problem Police officers look at a man riding an electric unicycle in Mendiola, Manila on Friday, as restrictions on public transport continue due to the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. In a Social Weather Stations survey commissioned by the health department, a majority of respondents said they agree that roads "will be better off if public transportation, bicycles, and pedestrians are given priority over private vehicles." ABS-CBN News

Flocking to Quiapo for First Friday mass People wearing face masks and face shields flock to Quiapo Church for the first Friday mass as members of the Hijos del Nazareno remind devotees to follow physical distancing as a precaution against COVID-19. The Philippines on Friday logged 1,894 more cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 533,587 as deaths breached the 11,000-mark. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Health officials check COVID-19 storage facility in Parañaque Health Secretary Francisco Duque looks inside a refrigerated truck owned by Royal Cargo in Parañaque during a tour of their cold storage and logistics facility with health officials on Friday. The company has been tapped by the city government to handle the storage and logistics for COVID-19 vaccines. Jonathan Cellona,ABS-CBN News

Quiapo Church shows heart People take photos of themselves with a heart installation backdrop just outside Quiapo Church on Friday, as Valentine's Day nears. Formation Ministry Head of the parish Jenezis Caliwag says the installation was set up to show people that love exists despite the pandemic and will be up for the whole month of February. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News