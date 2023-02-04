MULTIMEDIA
Look: Onions as payment at QC shop
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 04 2023 12:48 PM
For one day, Japan Home Centre’s main branch in Quezon City is accepting onions as payment for select items.
People flocked to the store’s Panay, Quezon City branch on Saturday to purchase up to three items such as cooking pans, cleaning solutions, and various other home products priced at P88, with a bulb of onion.
According to Japan Home Centre Marketing Officer Mitzi Gamboa, the event will run until 8 p.m. of Saturday. The collected onions will be used in a community pantry that will be put up in front of the store on Feb 8.
- /overseas/02/04/23/japan-pm-aide-fired-over-homophobic-comments
- /news/02/04/23/govt-should-exercise-transparency-on-edca-expansion
- /entertainment/02/04/23/look-judy-ann-santos-sam-milby-to-reunite-in-new-movie
- /life/02/04/23/fashion-designer-paco-rabanne-dead-at-88
- /entertainment/02/04/23/kathryns-mom-shares-update-on-house-construction