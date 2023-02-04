MULTIMEDIA

Look: Onions as payment at QC shop

ABS-CBN News

For one day, Japan Home Centre’s main branch in Quezon City is accepting onions as payment for select items.

People flocked to the store’s Panay, Quezon City branch on Saturday to purchase up to three items such as cooking pans, cleaning solutions, and various other home products priced at P88, with a bulb of onion.

According to Japan Home Centre Marketing Officer Mitzi Gamboa, the event will run until 8 p.m. of Saturday. The collected onions will be used in a community pantry that will be put up in front of the store on Feb 8.



