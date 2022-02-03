THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 3, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Pope Francis receives Pope figurine on “World Day of Consecrated Life” Pope Francis receives a figurine depicting him from a woman during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday. Pope Francis during a Mass celebrating “World Day of Consecrated Life” at St Peter's Basilica invited all consecrated people to “renew our consecration." Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters

BFP graffiti honor firefighters Members of the Bureau of Fire of the Philippines work on graffiti artwork near the BFP headquarters in Kamuning, Quezon City Thursday. The artwork, part of the agency’s beautification initiative, pays tribute to all BFP personnel for its commitment towards public safety through fire prevention. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MMDA-Valenzuela City Friendship Parks opens at Disiplina Village The Valenzuela City Local Government and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority inaugurate the MMDA-Valenzuela City Friendship Parks in Disiplina Village Bignay on Thursday. The park development is part of an initiative to create more green and open spaces in the capital region where people can exercise and gather. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

City officials, ambassadors commemorate Battle of Manila Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso joins city officials and ambassadors from Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan and US during the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Manila at the University of Sto. Tomas, Sampaloc, Manila on Thursday. Domagoso urged Filipinos to show patriotism amid the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting government initiatives to curb COVID-19 infections. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Mountain of hazardous waste in Lucena hospital A member of the sanitation department checks how to manage tons of hazardous waste that is being collected daily by the waste facility of the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City, Quezon on Thursday. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau has sent a team to investigate the reported tons of overflowing hazardous waste that the hospital has failed to dispose properly. ABS-CBN News