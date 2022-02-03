Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 3, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 04 2022 01:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Pope Francis receives Pope figurine on “World Day of Consecrated Life” Pope Francis receives a figurine depicting him from a woman during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday. Pope Francis during a Mass celebrating “World Day of Consecrated Life” at St Peter's Basilica invited all consecrated people to “renew our consecration." Guglielmo Mangiapane, Reuters BFP graffiti honor firefighters Members of the Bureau of Fire of the Philippines work on graffiti artwork near the BFP headquarters in Kamuning, Quezon City Thursday. The artwork, part of the agency’s beautification initiative, pays tribute to all BFP personnel for its commitment towards public safety through fire prevention. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News MMDA-Valenzuela City Friendship Parks opens at Disiplina Village The Valenzuela City Local Government and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority inaugurate the MMDA-Valenzuela City Friendship Parks in Disiplina Village Bignay on Thursday. The park development is part of an initiative to create more green and open spaces in the capital region where people can exercise and gather. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News City officials, ambassadors commemorate Battle of Manila Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso joins city officials and ambassadors from Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan and US during the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Manila at the University of Sto. Tomas, Sampaloc, Manila on Thursday. Domagoso urged Filipinos to show patriotism amid the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting government initiatives to curb COVID-19 infections. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Mountain of hazardous waste in Lucena hospital A member of the sanitation department checks how to manage tons of hazardous waste that is being collected daily by the waste facility of the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City, Quezon on Thursday. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau has sent a team to investigate the reported tons of overflowing hazardous waste that the hospital has failed to dispose properly. ABS-CBN News People relax as NCR eases COVID-19 restrictions People spend time outdoors at the Rajah Sulayman Park in Manila on Thursday. Despite the decline in numbers in the country’s Covid-19 cases, the health department said people should continue observing basic health protocols as there many factors aside from declining cases to declare that the virus is now endemic or just confined in certain areas. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: World Day of Consecrated Life Pope Francis Vatican firefighters Bureau of Fire of the Philippines graffiti Kamuning Quezon City MMDA Valenzuela Friendship Parks Disiplina Village Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ambassadors Australia Canada Great Britain Japan US Battle of Manila sanitation hazardous waste Quezon Medical Center Lucena People parks Rajah Sulayman Park Covid19 cases /sports/02/04/22/stajcic-phs-asian-cup-run-best-experience-as-coach/entertainment/02/04/22/yet-again-cardo-breaks-own-kapamilya-online-live-record/news/02/04/22/congress-oks-mandatory-benefits-for-health-workers/sports/02/04/22/chot-explains-plan-to-infuse-gilas-with-tnt-players/video/business/02/03/22/ph-shares-succumb-to-profit-taking-after-2-day-rise