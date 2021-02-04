THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 4, 2021

Making noise in Myanmar People clatter pans during a noise barrage after calls for protest went out on social media in Yangon on Wednesday evening. Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was formally charged on Wednesday two days after she was detained in a military coup. AFP

Navotas ice plant ordered closed Member of the Bureau of Fire Protection secure the T. P. Marcelo & Co. Ice Plant and Cold Storage Compound in Navotas City a day after an ammonia leak occurred, Thursday. Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco confirmed that 2 people were killed during the incident while 60 residents brought to Tondo General and Navotas City hospitals have been discharged and 20 remain under observation at the Philippine General Hospital after getting exposed to ammonia. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Groups protest power rate increase amid pandemic Protesters picket in front of the Meralco-Kamuning branch in Quezon City on Thursday. The group called out the energy provider for its alleged abusive practices in the form of disconnections and rate increase amid the economic difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Manila Health Office holds vaccine drive simulation Members of the Manila City Health Office and residents of Binondo district participate in a COVID-19 vaccine simulation at the Pedro Guevarra Elementary School in Binondo, Manila on Thursday. The activity aims to gather data on the amount of time the vaccination takes. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Binondo-Intramuros bridge nears completion Two Chinese workers take a rest as authorities inspect the ongoing construction of the Binondo-Intramuros bridge in Manila City on Thursday. The bridge, which is funded under the China Aid Bridges Project, is expected to be finished in September this year and aims to ease traffic congestion between Intramuros and Binondo. ABS-CBN News

Fire hits Mandaluyong residential area A man looks at his phone as he sits amid razed houses in E. Pantaleon Street, Barangay Barangka Ibaba, Mandaluyong City after a fire hit the area on Thursday affecting an estimated 100 families, according to a barangay official. Residents alleged that the houses were due for demolition as the property has already been bought by a land developer. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News