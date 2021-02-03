THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 3, 2021

Thousands queue at COVID-19 vaccine 'super site' People arrive for their Covid-19 vaccines at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California on Tuesday. Thousands of residents registered to avail of the coronavirus vaccine at the first Covid-19 vaccine 'super site' in San Bernardino County, California's largest county, when it opened on Tuesday. Frederic J. Brown, AFP

Commemorating the Battle of Manila Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso leads the wreath laying ceremony at the White Cross inside the Fort Santiago, Intramuros as the city commemorates the 76th year of the Battle of Manila on Wednesday. The month-long battle, fought by Filipino and American troops against the Japanese during World War II, resulted to the death of hundreds of thousands of Filipino civilians. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Enforcing traffic rules in España, Manila Members of the PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) inspect documents of motorists along España Boulevard near the corner of Blumentritt during an operation in Manila City on Wednesday. The HPG issued tickets to motorists caught violating traffic rules such as incorrect registered color of vehicles, expired registration, improper helmet and footwear, among others. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

'Free Aung San Suu Kyi' Myanmar citizens residing in Japan hold a portrait of leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power from a democratically elected civilian government and arrested the Nobel laureate, outside its Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday. Simultaneous protests were held in a number of countries around the globe as pro-democracy supporters hold a noise barrage in Yangon to call for the immediate release of Suu Kyi. Issei Kato, Reuters

Price cap for pork and chicken A meat vendor attends to customers at a community store along E. Rodriguez Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday. Hog and poultry dealers urged the government to review the implementation of Executive Order No. 124 that sets a price ceiling on pork and chiken products for 60 days, in an attempt to curb rising prices in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Hearts and lanterns on display A woman looks at heart decor and Chinese lanterns on display at a mall in Quezon City on Wednesday as Valentine's Day and Lunar New Year draws near. The Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently said they are estimating millions of pesos in losses as Chinese New Year Celebrations move online due to COVID-19 fears. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Navotas ice plant leaks ammonia, residents told to evacuate Firemen cordon off and clear the area after an ammonia leak from the T.P. Marcelo Ice Plant and Cold Storage in Navotas City on Wednesday. Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco ordered residents of a bayside community to evacuate the area following the leak from the facility which the mayor’s family owns. Contributed Photo

Keeping the faith Devotees from the Tuazon Chapel Sinag Señor Jesus Nazareno in Quezon City put finishing touches on a newly refurbished image of the Black Nazarene inside the recently renovated chapel, on Wednesday. Residents say they are thankful to the Black Nazarene as their barangay has yet to record a COVID-19 infection while also attributing their resilience during the pandemic to their faith. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News