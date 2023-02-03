THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 3, 2023

Bongabon farmers fear crash in onion farm price Workers prepare onions at a trading post in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija on Thursday as the harvest season begins in "the onion capital of the Philippines." Bongabon farmers fear that as the retail price of onion goes down from a high of P800 per kilo in December to P300 now because of the onset of the harvest season and the entry of imported onions, the farm-gate price they used to enjoy at P250 per kilo can also go down to as low as P30. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Dancing for luck in Hong Kong Artists perform a dragon dance, considered auspicious for businesses that reopened after the Lunar New Year break, in Hong Kong on Friday. China is set to fully open its borders with Macau and Hong Kong next week, dropping testing requirements and daily quotas after years of strict COVID-19 policies. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Travel Expo 2023 attracts would-be travelers A woman takes a selfie with cosplayers, one of the attractions of the Travel Expo 2023 as it opened its doors to the public on Friday at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. The 30th Travel Expo, which has over 300 exhibitors and 700 booths, is banking on the renewed interest of people to travel as the restrictions under the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted in destination countries. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Leaping off on purpose A BASE (Building, Antenna, Span and Earth) jumper in action in front of the world's second tallest building 'Merdeka 118' during the Kuala Lumpur BASE jump event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. More than 100 BASE jumpers took part in the extreme sport event. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE