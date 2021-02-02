THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 2, 2021

Snow storm hits New York A family sleds on the steps of Federal Hall on Wall Street across from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during a snowstorm in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., Monday. The National Weather Service warned of a “long duration” winter storm in the northeastern part of the US, which may bring nearly 2 feet of snow on February 1 prompting closure of schools and suspension of coronavirus vaccinations. Brendan McDermid, Reuters

Info drive on Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act An enforcer from the Land Transportation Office hands out leaflets along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City Tuesday, the first day of implementation of the "Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act". Republic Act No. 11229, which was passed in 2019, requires children aged 12 and below be properly secured in appropriate car seats while traveling in a private motor vehicle. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Raising voices vs the anti-terror law Members of different religious groups hold a protest outside Iglesia Filipina Independiente National Cathedral along Taft Avenue, near the Supreme Court in Padre Faura, Manila City, hours before the scheduled oral arguments on the Anti-Terrorism Act on Tuesday. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on 37 petitions questioning the constitutionality of the anti-terror law, which according to petitioners may lead to human rights violations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A day after military takeover in Myanmar Armored vehicles of Myanmar's army drive past a street after the military seized power, in Mandalay, Myanmar on Tuesday. The National League for Democracy (NLD) called for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi a day after the military detained the Myanmar leader for alleged electoral fraud during the November 8 national polls. Reuters