THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 2, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 02 2023 11:36 PM Here are the day's top stories in photos. Empty streets on Myanmar coup 2nd anniversary A car drives on an empty road in downtown Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday. Anti-coup groups urged the public to stay home from 10 am to 3 pm on February 1 as part of the "Silent Strike" to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's military coup. EPA-EFE Marcos with US Defense Secretary Austin in Malacanang President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Malacanang on Thursday. Austin is expected to tackle deployment of more troops in the Philippines under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), in light of disputes in the region. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP/pool Protesters burn US flag during US defense chief Austin's visit Members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan burn a US flag during a protest against the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in front of Camp Aguinaldo on EDSA, Quezon City Thursday. Part of Austin's agenda is to negotiate the increased presence of US troops in the Philippines as a deterrent to the regional conflict with China. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Missile strike kills at least three in Ukraine city Ukrainian rescuers work on site following an overnight missile strike on a residential district in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, early Thursday. At least 3 people were killed and 21 injured, according to the Ukrainian Emergency Service (SES). Sergey Shestak, EPA-EFE Fire-displaced Masambong residents stay in covered court Displaced Barangay Masambong residents stay at the Masambong Covered Court in Quezon City on Thursday, a day after a fire gutted their homes. According to a barangay official, the 3rd-alarm fire affected some 600 families in the community. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Debris removal at Bali beach Workers clean debris and plastic waste at a beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday. Most of the trash ends up in the sea every rainy season due to the island's lack of a centralized waste management system. Made Nagi, EPA-EFE Pope Francis DRC trip continues Pope Francis (L) looks on during the welcome ceremony as he meets with young people and catechists at Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on Thursday. Pope Francis is set to address thousands of youngsters in Democratic Republic of Congo on February 2, 2023 after holding an open-air mass that drew an estimated million faithful, as he pursues a landmark trip to central Africa. Tiziana Fabi, AFP