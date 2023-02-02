Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 2, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2023 11:36 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 2, 2023 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 2, 2023 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 2, 2023 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 2, 2023 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 2, 2023 5
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 2, 2023 6
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 2, 2023 7

Empty streets on Myanmar coup 2nd anniversary

A car drives on an empty road in downtown Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday. Anti-coup groups urged the public to stay home from 10 am to 3 pm on February 1 as part of the "Silent Strike" to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's military coup. EPA-EFE

Marcos with US Defense Secretary Austin in Malacanang

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Malacanang on Thursday. Austin is expected to tackle deployment of more troops in the Philippines under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), in light of disputes in the region. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP/pool

Protesters burn US flag during US defense chief Austin's visit

Members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan burn a US flag during a protest against the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in front of Camp Aguinaldo on EDSA, Quezon City Thursday. Part of Austin's agenda is to negotiate the increased presence of US troops in the Philippines as a deterrent to the regional conflict with China. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Missile strike kills at least three in Ukraine city

Ukrainian rescuers work on site following an overnight missile strike on a residential district in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, early Thursday. At least 3 people were killed and 21 injured, according to the Ukrainian Emergency Service (SES). Sergey Shestak, EPA-EFE

Fire-displaced Masambong residents stay in covered court

Displaced Barangay Masambong residents stay at the Masambong Covered Court in Quezon City on Thursday, a day after a fire gutted their homes. According to a barangay official, the 3rd-alarm fire affected some 600 families in the community. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Debris removal at Bali beach

Workers clean debris and plastic waste at a beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia on Thursday. Most of the trash ends up in the sea every rainy season due to the island's lack of a centralized waste management system. Made Nagi, EPA-EFE

Pope Francis DRC trip continues

Pope Francis (L) looks on during the welcome ceremony as he meets with young people and catechists at Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on Thursday. Pope Francis is set to address thousands of youngsters in Democratic Republic of Congo on February 2, 2023 after holding an open-air mass that drew an estimated million faithful, as he pursues a landmark trip to central Africa. Tiziana Fabi, AFP

Read More:  Myanmar   Burma   Yangon   coup   junta   anniversary   Silent Strike   austin   marcos   malacanang   defense   South Chian Sea   China   Taiwan   US   Austin   defense   aguinaldo   protest   Bayan   Ukraine   Ukraine conflict   Ukraine War   Russia   missile strike   fire   fire aftermath   Brgy Masambong   Brgy Masambong fire   Masambong Covered Court   evacuation area   Bali   beach   cleanup   plastic waste   debris   Pope Francis   DCR   Democratic Republic of Congo   Martyrs' Stadium   central Africa  