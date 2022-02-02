THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 2, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Ilonggos celebrate Feast of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria Ilonggo Catholic devotees attend Mass at the Jaro Metropolitan Cathedral National Shrine of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Candles on Wednesday. Catholic devotees believe that lighting "perdon" candles offered to the Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria make miracles through answered prayers. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office

Groups call for oil price regulation Members of PISTON and Anakpawis Partylist picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City to protest the series of oil price hike on Wednesday. The group urged lawmakers to pass laws removing taxes including Excise Tax on oil. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Pro- and anti-Marcos Jr. groups meet outside Comelec Pro-Marcos vloggers live stream a protest led by Bayan-Southern Tagalog youth groups in front of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. The vloggers attempted to interrupt the protesters who expressed support to outgoing Commissioner Rowena Guanzon and called for the disqualification of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s in the May elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

'Lantern Dining Experience' to protect against COVID-19 Hotel staff demonstrate 'Lantern Dining Experience', which enables diners to enjoy meals while protecting themselves against the spread of COVID-19 at Hoshinoya Tokyo hotel in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday. The lantern-shaped transparent partitions are created by Japan’s traditional craftsmen and guests staying at the hotel who pay 30,000 yen (about 260 USD) as venue charge so they can invite others to dine with them under the partitions. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

Looser restrictions, as NCR reverts to Alert Level 2 A family spends time at a park in Manila on Wednesday, the second day of Alert Level 2, after the capital region and some provinces reverted to a looser quarantine after almost a month of being under Level 3 due to an omicron variant-driven surge. Various parts of the country are set to stay under the less restrictive level until February 15, following a recent drop in fresh COVID-19 cases with health authorities on Wednesday logging fewer than 10,000 new cases of the virus for the second straight day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News