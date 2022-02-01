THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 1, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Catholic Chinese-Filipinos light their first incense for the Year of the Tiger Members of a Chinese-Filipino family light their first incense for the Lunar New Year at the Mary the Queen Parish Church in Greenhills, San Juan Monday evening. The Mary the Queen Parish opened its doors on the eve of the Lunar New Year of the Tiger to Chinese-Filipino Catholics. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

No to liars, tax evaders: Protesters seek Marcos disqualification Protesters urge the Commission on Elections in Manila to disqualify presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos ahead of Commissioner Rowena Guanzon's retirement on February 3. A decision on the disqualification of Marcos remains pending with the electoral body. Guanzon has alleged the decision is being intentionally delayed prompting her to release a separate opinion to disqualify Marcos. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Better luck this Year of the Water Tiger Taoist Master brother Patrick Wong blesses Filipino-Chinese visitors at the Sheng Lian Temple in Quezon City on Tuesday, the first day of the Lunar New Year. Traditional Chinese perform such rituals as lighting incense sticks and offering prayers for good luck and prosperity in the coming year. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Reaching out to online customers on Chinese New Year A store owner selling charms in Binondo, Manila begins her vlog to reach out to online buyers on Chinese New Year, Tuesday. This is the second straight year Lunar New Year celebrations have been prohibited in Manila’s Chinatown, adversely affecting the shops and businesses in the area as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News