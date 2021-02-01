THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 1, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Heavy rains damage highway in Big Sur, California Construction crews work on a section of Highway 1 which collapsed into the Pacific Ocean near Big Sur, California on Sunday. Heavy rains caused debris flows of trees, boulders and mud that washed out a 150-foot section of the road. Josh Edelson, AFP

Military launches coup against Myanmar democratic leaders Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday. Myanmar leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party were detained after an early morning raids by Myanmar military as they launched a coup for alleged election fraud. Reuters

NAIA implements new health protocol for arriving passengers Passengers from international flights arrive at NAIA Terminal 2 on the first day of new quarantine protocol on Monday, amid the presence of the UK variant of COVID-19 in the country. Arriving passengers will undergo facility-based quarantine prior to taking an RT-PCR test on the 5th day, and will finish quarantine at an LGU facility or at home if a proper isolation room is available. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

UP students commemorate the 1971 Diliman Commune University of the Philippines (UP) students hold a protest at the Quezon Hall in UP Diliman, Quezon City on Monday, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Diliman Commune. The students criticized the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National police for red-tagging UP students and alumni and, pushed for the junking of the anti-terror law. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

One year after the first COVID-19 fatality in PH Commuters line up to board the bus while observing health safety protocol, at the Roosevelt bus station in Quezon City on Monday. One year ago today, the first coronavirus fatality outside China was recorded in the Philippines, which is also the latter's first. Fear of the virus remains as Filipinos await the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News