THE DAY IN PHOTOS: February 1, 2023

Nationwide strike vs proposed pension reform in France Protesters clash with police on the Place Vauban during a rally on the second day of nationwide strikes and protests over the government's proposed pension reform, in Paris on Tuesday. France braces for major transport blockages, with mass strikes and protests set to hit the country for the second time in a month in objection to the planned boost of the age of retirement from 62 to 64. Alain Jocard, AFP

Tightened security at Manuel A. Roxas High School Security officers from the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety use metal detectors to check the bags of students at Manuel A. Roxas High School in Quezon City Wednesday. The increased security measure in the school is in response to the recent cases of violence in campuses, with the recent case a 13-year old stabbed to death by a classmate at Culiat High School on January 20. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Celebrating World Hijab Day Children wearing the hijab gamely pose for photos at the predominantly Muslim community Barangay Culiat in Quezon City Wednesday. World Hijab Day is celebrated annually on February 1 to honor Muslim women who wear the hijab and promote cultural understanding by encouraging women of various origins and beliefs to experience wearing the hijab. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Myanmar migrant workers protest during coup anniversary Protesters shout slogans while holding pictures of Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Myanmar migrant workers took part in the rally. Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE