THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 31, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Dead humpback washed ashore in New York’s Lido beach In a picture taken with a drone, emergency crews try to determine how to handle the carcass of a humpback whale that washed ashore in Lido Beach, New York, USA, Monday. There have been seven whale deaths in the last few weeks on the beaches of New York and neighboring New Jersey. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

Voters registration to close on Jan 31, 5 p.m. Applicants line up for Commission on Election’s voters registration for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election (BSKE) at SM Manila on Tuesday. Registration for the next election closes at 5 p.m. on January 31, Tuesday. ABS-CBN News

Residents beat deadline for voter registration in QC Residents under the first district of Quezon City register as voters at a satellite office of the Commission on Elections on Tuesday. January 31 is the last day of voters' registration, with no extension for late registration, according to Comelec. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Batasan Development Urban Renewal Plan launched Pedestrians walk past a worker painting a portion of a footbridge along Commonwealth Avenue corner IBP road in Quezon City on Tuesday. The government flagship project Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program held a groundbreaking ceremony as part of of the Batasan Development Urban Renewal Plan, which includes the construction of two 33-story buildings with a total of 2,160 housing units and an improved Batasan TODA terminal. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

World War 2 'comfort women' call for justice Narcisa Claveria (L) and Estelita Dy (R), survivors of the Japanese military's sexual slavery during World War II, hold a banner during a protest rally in front of the Japanese embassy in Manila on Tuesday. The protest rally coincides the presentation of Japan's human rights report before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

MMDA inaugurates 12th park in urban decay reduction project Children play at the newly inaugurated Nomar II Park in Brgy. San Bartolome, Quezon City on Tuesday. The park is part of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s Adopt-A-Park project launched to curb urban decay and reduce urban heat effects. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News