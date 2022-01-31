THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 31, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Chinese lantern display at QC mall A woman takes a selfie at a display of Chinese lanterns, which symbolize wealth, fame and prosperity, at a mall in Quezon City in anticipation of the New Lunar New Year. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced local governments to cancel the usual crowded celebrations to avoid the further spikes of infections. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Rafael Nadal wins 21st tennis title Spain's Rafael Nadal greets his father Sebastian Nadal as he celebrates after winning the men's singles final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Sunday. Rafael Nadal became the most successful men's Grand Slam player when a second Australian Open gave him a record 21st title, taking him one ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Martin Keep, AFP

Comelec urged: Release decision on Marcos disqualification Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon speaks before the members of the press before attending a Mass at Manila Cathedral on Monday. Guanzon reiterated her call to fellow Commissioner Aimee Ferolino to release the resolution on the petition to disqualify Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from running in the May 9 presidential polls by Monday noon time. ABS-CBN News

Filipinas qualify for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Members of the Philippine women's national football team react during the Asian Football Confederation Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India on Sunday. The Filipinas made history as the first Philippine team to qualify to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 after defeating Chinese Taipei, 4-3, during a penalty shootout. Asian Football Confederation handout

Alleged railroading of Kaliwa Dam project scored Environmental advocates and IP rights advocates under the Network to Oppose Kaliwa, Kanan, and Laiban Dams hold a protest action at the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) headquarters in Quezon City on Monday. The group raised concern on the alleged railroading of the Kaliwa Dam project and questioned the recently concluded validation of the Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) and “workshop” on the Community Royalty Development Plan involving Dumagat “leaders” selected by the National Commission on Indigenous People. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Health workers blast cuts in COVID benefits, push for P15,000 SRA Health workers stage a lunch break picket at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila on Monday. The group blast cutbacks in their COVID-19 benefits through the One COVID Allowance and called for a P15,000 monthly special risk allowance (SRA). Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News