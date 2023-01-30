THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 30, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

LTO holds refresher course on traffic enforcement Traffic personnel try out handheld mobile devices to be used for traffic enforcement during a refresher training session conducted by Land Transportation Office in Quezon City Monday. The devices, an E-top or temporary operators permit for traffic violators and a body-worn mobile camera device will be used as part of the agency’s documentation during traffic apprehension both for the protection of the enforcer and the motorist. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open, 22nd Grand Slam title Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's singles final match of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Sunday. Djokovic’s win equaled Rafael Nadal's men's record of 22 Grand Slam tournament wins, which allowed him to return to No. 1 in world rankings. Manan Vatsyayana, AFP

Frozen eggs sold as alternative as prices rise Frozen eggs are being sold at P55 per kilo, as an alternative to the rising price of regular eggs, at a store near Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City on Monday. The store sells around 30 bags or 30 kilos of frozen eggs per day to food shops and small store owners as the price of a tray of medium eggs in Metro Manila markets ranged between P210 and P250 in January. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Marcos signs 5-year Philippine Development Plan President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and National Economic and Development Authority Director General Arsenio Balisacan pose for photos during the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023 - 2028 Forum at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on Monday. The plan, which will be implemented from 2023 until 2028, includes the current administration’s 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda which aims to make the Philippines an upper middle-income country by 2025. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

De Lima attends hearing on illegal drug trade case Former senator and Justice Secretary Atty. Leila De Lima attends a hearing in Muntinlupa City on Monday. De Lima remains detained as she awaits rulings on charges of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trade. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News