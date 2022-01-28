THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 28, 2022

It snows in Old Jerusalem An aerial view shows the snow-covered Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount on Thursday. A winter storm has been affecting the eastern Mediterranean, bringing the rare snowfall in parts of Israel. Ilan Rosenberg, Reuters

Solar-powered refrigerators for vaccine supply from Australia and UNICEF The Australian government and UNICEF donate 30 solar-powered vaccine refrigerators at the Goetz warehouse in Parañaque City on Friday to help strengthen the vaccine supply chain of the Philippines. Present during the event was Australian Ambassador Stephen Robinson. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Vax reax A woman reacts as she is vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange in Paranaque City (PITX) on Friday, the last day of the We Vax as One: Mobile Vaccination Drive in the public transport terminal. The 5-day mobile vaccination drive at PITX served as the pilot site for the program which aims to make vaccination against COVID-19 more accessible. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Keeping the Winter Olympics bubble safe Medical staff in personal protective equipment are seen at a speed skating training session for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China on Friday. A week before the 2022 Winter Olympics is set to start, 12 new cases of COVID-19 were detected among personnel on Jan. 27 according to organizers Friday. Tyrone Siu, Reuters