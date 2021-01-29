THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 29, 2021

Greek students assert rights Greek university students, wearing protective face masks, shout slogans during a demonstration in Athens, Greece on Thursday. The students are opposing government plans to add a new police force for universities and a ban on protests amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Alkis Konstantinidis, Reuters

'Defy China Coast Guard Law' Fisherfolk from Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas hold a protest in front of the Chinese Consular Office in Makati on Friday. The group urged the Philippine government to defy Beijing’s recently passed Coast Guard Law ordering their fleet to shoot anyone they consider as foreigners in the West Philippine Sea, an area also claimed by the Philippines and other ASEAN countries. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Cold storage in Manila Manila Mayor Isko Moreno gives officials of the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force a tour of the city's Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) operations center inside their facility at the Sta. Ana Hospital on Friday. The visit was in time for the inauguration of its cold storage facility at the hospital’s 7th floor which could keep different vaccines at their designated storage temperatures. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Love in the time of corona(virus) Vietnamese dentist Tran Phuong Thao and her husband Tran Minh Hieu kiss at their wedding ceremony wearing protective masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday. Vietnam’s health ministry on Thursday confirmed its first 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in nearly 2 months. Kham, Reuters

10,000 and counting Health workers and advocates arrange flowers depicting the number of lives lost to COVID-19, during a protest in front of the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City on Friday, a day before the country marks the first year since its first recorded case. The protesters are calling on the government to spend more in the fight against the pandemic and respond to the needs of health facilities, which they say are understaffed and underfunded. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News