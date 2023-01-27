THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 27, 2023

Police unrest in Haiti People navigate past smoldering street blockades during protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Thursday. A protest spurred by police officers that reached the private residence of Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry denounced authorities' indifference to the death of at least 14 officers in less than a month at the hands of armed groups. Johnson Sabin, EPA-EFE

Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 opened at La Mesa Dam Manila Water President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Victor Emmanuel A. de Dios (3rd right) and Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan (4th left) grace the ceremonial commissioning of the Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 (NBAQ4) at the reservoir in La Mesa Dam in Quezon City on January 27, 2023. The new aqueduct that will convey up to 1,000 million liters of water per day (MLD) is part of the rehabilitation of existing aqueducts to help ensure continuous water supply for more than 7 million customers in the East Zone. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Protesters demand ouster of Peru leader Demonstrators clash with the police during a new day of marches against the presidency of Dina Boluarte in Lima, Peru on Thursday. Thousands of protesters from various regions of Peru traveled again along the Pan-American Highway North of Lima, with the aim of reaching the historic center to demand the resignation of Boluarte. Antonio Melgarejo, EPA-EFE

Remembering victims of the Holocaust Mourning candles are placed around steles during a candlelights ceremony at Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany on Thursday, a day before the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event was organized by the network AMCHA Germany, in order to commemorate the victims of Holocaust. Clemens Bilan, EPA-EFE

Enjoying the calm People play and spend time while enjoying the weather by the Baseco Beach in Manila on Friday. The urban beach remains a popular destination for its accessibility, with many families flocking to the area during the summer months. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Gabriela seeks justice for Jullebee Ranara Women’s group GABRIELA stages a protest and a candlelight vigil calling for justice for a slain OFW in Kuwait, Jullebee Ranara, at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Friday. The charred body of Ranara, 34 years old and married with four children, was found at the Salmi road in Kuwait on January 21, 2023 as reported by the Kuwait media. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News