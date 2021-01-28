Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 28, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 28 2021 11:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the day's top stories in photos. Sanitizing Shanghai's Huangpu district Health workers in protective gear walk out from a blocked off area after spraying disinfectant in Shanghai's Huangpu district on Wednesday, after residents were evacuated following the detection of a few cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the neighborhood. Daily global deaths from COVID-19 hit a new record with 18,000 deaths reported on January 27,2021 as countries tighten measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease. AFP Shield against coronavirus A health worker shows a vial of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at Patan Hospital near Kathmandu on Wednesday. The Philippines Food and Drug Administration granted AstraZeneca emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine on January 28, 2021. Prakash Mathema, AFP A call for safe space and free expression Members of UP Rise against Tyranny hold a protest at the Quezon Hall, UP Diliman in Quezon City, urging the University Board of Regents (BOR) to uphold the UP-DND accord. The group urged the board of regents to fortify and uphold the UP-DND accord by declaring the university a safe space for free expression, dissent and academic freedom. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Manila City holds second COVID-19 vaccination simulation The Manila City government conducts its second mass COVID-19 vaccination simulation at the Isabelo Delos Reyes Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. Mayor Isko Moreno said all the refrigeration units and biomedical freezers procured by the city, which can store various brands of vaccine, have been delivered and will be placed at the Sta. Ana hospital. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Blessing PNR's new trains A priest blesses one of three newly-purchased diesel hydraulic train sets from Indonesia during its unveiling Thursday at the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Dela Rosa Station in Makati City. Each set can handle up to 1,330 passengers, the highest capacity for the train line, said PNR Assistant GM Ces Lauta. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Just hanging out Children climb a tree at University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Thursday, a few days after President Rodrigo Duterte recalled an order lifting restrictions on children aged 10 to 14 years old in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). Philippine health authorities on Thursday recorded an additional 1,169 COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s total to 519,575. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: Shanghai Huangpu deaths Philippine FDA UP-DND Accord UP Rise Against Tyranny UP Diliman Manila coronavirus vaccine simulation exercise Manila City COVID-19 vaccine Isko Moreno metro news train set diesel hydraulic train set train Philippine National Railways PT. Industri Kereta Api PNR Ces Lauta play nature children /overseas/01/29/21/who-says-team-in-wuhan-to-visit-labs-markets-hospitals/sports/01/29/21/mma-brandon-vera-back-in-ph-to-continue-shooting-movie/entertainment/01/29/21/p-pop-bgyos-debut-single-the-light-is-finally-here/news/01/29/21/barangay-chairman-sa-basilan-arestado-dahil-sa-kasong-pagpatay/overseas/01/29/21/eu-warns-it-could-block-coronavirus-vaccine-exports