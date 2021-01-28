THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 28, 2021

Sanitizing Shanghai's Huangpu district Health workers in protective gear walk out from a blocked off area after spraying disinfectant in Shanghai's Huangpu district on Wednesday, after residents were evacuated following the detection of a few cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the neighborhood. Daily global deaths from COVID-19 hit a new record with 18,000 deaths reported on January 27,2021 as countries tighten measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease. AFP

Shield against coronavirus A health worker shows a vial of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at Patan Hospital near Kathmandu on Wednesday. The Philippines Food and Drug Administration granted AstraZeneca emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine on January 28, 2021. Prakash Mathema, AFP

A call for safe space and free expression Members of UP Rise against Tyranny hold a protest at the Quezon Hall, UP Diliman in Quezon City, urging the University Board of Regents (BOR) to uphold the UP-DND accord. The group urged the board of regents to fortify and uphold the UP-DND accord by declaring the university a safe space for free expression, dissent and academic freedom. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Manila City holds second COVID-19 vaccination simulation The Manila City government conducts its second mass COVID-19 vaccination simulation at the Isabelo Delos Reyes Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. Mayor Isko Moreno said all the refrigeration units and biomedical freezers procured by the city, which can store various brands of vaccine, have been delivered and will be placed at the Sta. Ana hospital. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Blessing PNR's new trains A priest blesses one of three newly-purchased diesel hydraulic train sets from Indonesia during its unveiling Thursday at the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Dela Rosa Station in Makati City. Each set can handle up to 1,330 passengers, the highest capacity for the train line, said PNR Assistant GM Ces Lauta. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News