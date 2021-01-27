Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 27, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 28 2021 12:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the day's top stories in photos. Rockin' inside a bubble Staff inflate individual plastic bubbles, used as a safety measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for a socially-distanced concert by the Flaming Lips at the Criterion in Oklahoma City, U.S. January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. Concert attendees were provided with a speaker, fan, bottled water, towel and a sign when users need to get out of the space bubble. Wearing of masks was mandatory to those who need to get outside their bubble Flaming Lips/Warner Music/Handout via Reuters 120 years of Manila's Finest Members of the Manila Police District salute as Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso and Manila Police District Director PBGen. Leo Francisco lead the commemoration of the 120th founding anniversary of the MPD outside its headquarters at United Nations Avenue in Manila Wednesday. MPD was established in 1901 as the Metropolitan Police Force of Manila under Act No. 70 of the Taft Commission. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Mandaluyong holds COVID-19 vaccination simulation Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The city of Mandaluyong recorded a total 6,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 121 active infections, as of January 26, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Offering a prayer amid the pandemic People wearing face masks visit and offer a prayer at the St. Peter Parish in Commonwealth, Quezon City on Wednesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent statement, the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines urged Filipinos to avail of COVID-19 vaccines once available in the country but said they respect each individual’s right whether or not they would like to get the jabs. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Impromptu drain clearing MMDA officers remove debris from drainage pipes along the southbound lanes of Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City to clear the gutter deep flood caused by a sudden downpour on Wednesday. In its 4pm advisory, state weather bureau PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with rains caused by the Northwestern Monsoon, while the Tail-end of a frontal system will bring scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Inoculation practice in Taguig Health Secretary Francisco Duque III demonstrates how to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to volunteer Emilyn Baguhin, a barangay health worker, at the Vaccination Hub inside the Lakeshore complex in Taguig City on Wednesday. In a briefing, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the Philippines will receive its first batch of some 1 million vaccine shots for COVID-19 next month as the government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year to achieve herd immunity. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: space bubble rock concert Flaming Lips Criterion Oklahoma City Manila Police District Mayor Isko Moreno Leo Francisco 120th anniversary prayer St. Peter Parish Commonwealth CBCP weather traffic MMDA Katipunan AVe. flood rain Metro Manila Metro Manila flood COVID vaccine coronavirus vaccine dry run coronavirus COVID-19 Lakeshore complex vaccination hub Francisco Duque III Emilyn Baguhin /sports/01/28/21/football-man-utd-title-hopes-hit-as-chelseas-tuchel-era-starts-with-stalemate/sports/01/28/21/nba-collin-sexton-scores-29-to-lead-cavs-over-pistons/news/01/28/21/palace-says-hands-off-probe-into-viral-baguio-party/overseas/01/28/21/australian-state-borders-to-reopen-with-zero-local-virus-cases/overseas/01/28/21/nz-taiwan-top-covid-19-performance-ranking-us-uk-languish