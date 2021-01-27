THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 27, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Rockin' inside a bubble Staff inflate individual plastic bubbles, used as a safety measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for a socially-distanced concert by the Flaming Lips at the Criterion in Oklahoma City, U.S. January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. Concert attendees were provided with a speaker, fan, bottled water, towel and a sign when users need to get out of the space bubble. Wearing of masks was mandatory to those who need to get outside their bubble Flaming Lips/Warner Music/Handout via Reuters

120 years of Manila's Finest Members of the Manila Police District salute as Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso and Manila Police District Director PBGen. Leo Francisco lead the commemoration of the 120th founding anniversary of the MPD outside its headquarters at United Nations Avenue in Manila Wednesday. MPD was established in 1901 as the Metropolitan Police Force of Manila under Act No. 70 of the Taft Commission. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Mandaluyong holds COVID-19 vaccination simulation Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The city of Mandaluyong recorded a total 6,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 121 active infections, as of January 26, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Offering a prayer amid the pandemic People wearing face masks visit and offer a prayer at the St. Peter Parish in Commonwealth, Quezon City on Wednesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent statement, the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines urged Filipinos to avail of COVID-19 vaccines once available in the country but said they respect each individual’s right whether or not they would like to get the jabs. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Impromptu drain clearing MMDA officers remove debris from drainage pipes along the southbound lanes of Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City to clear the gutter deep flood caused by a sudden downpour on Wednesday. In its 4pm advisory, state weather bureau PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with rains caused by the Northwestern Monsoon, while the Tail-end of a frontal system will bring scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News