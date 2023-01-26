THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 26, 2023

Candlelight vigil for Monterey Park shooting victims People pay tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at a candlelight vigil in front of City Hall in Monterey Park, California, on Wednesday. Huu Can Tran, the 72-year-old Asian immigrant who killed 11 people before shooting himself as police moved in on him; was once a regular at the California dance club where a tragic gun massacre unfolded. Tran used a semi-automatic pistol to spray 42 bullets around the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, an Asian-majority city near Los Angeles. Frederic J. Brown, AFP

Students, teachers evacuate QC school over bomb scare A member of a K9 bomb detection team walks past teachers and students at the Ponciano Bernardo Elementary School in Quezon City after being alerted of a bomb threat on Thursday. Students and teachers were immediately evacuated after the bomb threat was received through social media, which turned out to be a false alarm after a thorough inspection by the Quezon City Police District explosive ordnance disposal team. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

QC residents join 'trash for cash' initiative Residents bring their recyclable trash at the Tagupo Basketball court in Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City on Thursday. The “Trash for Cash” initiative being implemented by the barangay aims to promote waste recycling by encouraging residents to bring in recyclable wastes, which are weighed and processed in exchange for cash. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Environmentally-themed mural takes shape on Maginhawa St. An environmentally-themed mural nears completion as A.G. Saño paints part of the image on the wall of the Sterten Place building on Maginhawa Street in Quezon City on Thursday. Saño is a multimedia artist and environmental activist known for his large-scale murals painted in public spaces, including this same building where he painted a tribute to COVID-19 frontliners in 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Australia Day is 'Invasion Day' A protestor carries a placard showing the Aboriginal flag during an Invasion Day rally in Sydney, Australia on Monday. The rally was held on Australia Day, which is the official national day of Australia and is unofficially known as Invasion Day as it marks the colonization of the country's Aboriginal people. Diego Fidele, EPA-EFE