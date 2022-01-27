THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 27, 2022

Chinese cities impose travel restrictions for Spring Festival A woman using a plastic bag as a cover walks outside the Beijing railway station in Beijing on Wednesday, ahead of the biggest holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year, which ushers in the Year of the Tiger. Several Chinese provinces and cities imposed stricter travel restrictions amid the spike in COVID-19 infections, as billions of travelers are expected to celebrate the annual Spring Festival in their respective hometown. Noel Celis, AFP

10K cash aid pushed amid COVID-19 pandemic Members of ‘10K Ayuda Na Network’ hold protest outside the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on Thursday. The group called for the immediate release of P10,000 financial aid to assist affected workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the Senate to scrap the ‘No vax, no ride’ policy recently issued by the transportation department. ABS-CBN News

Kobe Bryant, daughter remembered at crash site A statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant made by Los Angeles sculptor Dan Medina is temporarily displayed in commemoration of the second death anniversary of the basketball legend at the helicopter crash site in Calabasas, California on Wednesday. The memorial honored the LA Lakers star and his daughter along with seven others who were killed during the tragic accident on January 26, 2020. David Swanson, Reuters

Unexploded ordnance found at Bagong Ospital ng Maynila site A member of the Manila Police District Explosive and Ordnance Division secures a 105mm high explosive projectile bomb and 50mm anti-aircraft ammunition for proper disposal on Thursday. The bomb and ammunition were found by workers at the construction site of the Bagong Ospital ng Maynila in Quirino Avenue. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Construction underway as PH logs faster-than-expected economic growth Construction moves forward for a commercial establishment in Quezon City on Thursday, the same day the Philippine Statistics Authority announced a faster-than-expected GDP growth rate. The statistics bureau on Thursday said the country posted a 5.6 percent growth rate in 2021, exceeding the government's own 5 to 5.5 percent target, as looser COVID-19 restrictions propelled recovery. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Returning to shore Children return to shore after flying kites at the Navotas River on Thursday as health authorities logged less than 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day. Dr. Maricar Limpin of the Philippine College of Physicians earlier said it is not yet time to place the capital region under looser quarantine restrictions as the number may not be reflective of how many new COVID-19 cases there really are in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News