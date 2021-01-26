THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 26, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

France imposes nationwide curfew as COVID-19 cases rise A view shows the deserted Iena Bridge near the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France on Monday. France reported 4,240 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with the country reporting 3,057,857 total number of infections, the sixth-highest in the world. Gonzalo Fuentes, Reuters

US House of Representatives delivers impeachment case to Senate Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson along with House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett lead the Democratic House impeachment managers as they walk in the Rotunda on Capitol Hill to deliver to the Senate the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump, in Washington, DC on Monday. The US House of Representatives formally presented an article of impeachment to the Senate today accusing Donald Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol, triggering the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president. Saul Loeb, AFP

PH Red Cross begins COVID-19 saliva test in Manila A woman shows a vial of saliva collected for COVID-19 testing at the Philippine Red Cross in Port Area Manila on Tuesday. The PRC recently launched its COVID-19 saliva test, which is a cheaper and less invasive alternative to the RT-PCR swab test method to detect coronavirus infection. ABS-CBN News

Remembering Kobe and Gigi a year after the crash Residents walk past a new mural of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at a basketball court inside the Tenement in Taguig City on Tuesday. The 14 x 14 meters mural which took four days to finish was unveiled Monday by the Tenement Visual Artists to mark the first death anniversary of Kobe and Gianna. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

‘Defend academic freedom, Uphold human rights’ Students and professors hold a protest at the University of the Philippines-Oblation Plaza in UP Diliman, Quezon City on Tuesday. The group of professors and students questioned the abrogation of the UP-DND accord which requires prior notification before military and police personnel are allowed to conduct operation inside the university. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Working on LRT-1 Cavite extension project Construction workers continue to build the extended depot of the LRT-1 in Pasay City on Tuesday, to accommodate the incoming 120 fourth generation light rail vehicles for the train line's extension to Cavite province. The trains from Spain and Mexico will be used for the LRT-1 extension project from Baclaran station to Bacoor, being implemented by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA), Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Mitsubishi Corporation, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocariles (CAF) and CMX Consortium. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Traveling for work amid the pandemic Maritime crew members arriving from the Philippines wear personal protective equipment (PPE) on the arrivals level inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) amid increased COVID-19 travel restrictions on Monday in Los Angeles, California. President Joe Biden will re-impose a COVID-19 travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe, a White House official said, as the new administration ramps up its pandemic response. Patrick T. Fallon, AFP