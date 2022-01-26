THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 26, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Singapore Zoo celebrates Year of Tiger A male Malayan tiger named Sulong reaches for his treat in a firecracker-shaped feeder, as part of festivities ahead of the Lunar New Year, at the Singapore Zoo in Singapore on Tuesday. The Tiger, which is ranked third in the Chinese Zodiac, symbolizes bravery, strength and authority. Roslan Rahman, AFP

A visit to Quiapo Church Devotees of the Black Nazarene pray outside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Manila, which remains closed on Wednesday. The church was closed anew from January 13 to 26 in its effort to curb spread of COVID-19 infection amid the recent surge in the National Capital Region. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

'No vax, no ride' policy gives unvaxxed NCR workers 30-day grace period Commuters prepare to board a bus at the EDSA Bus Carousel in Quezon City on Wednesday, as unvaccinated and partially vaccinated workers in the National Capital Region were given 30 days to get jabbed to be able to continue riding public transportation. Unvaxxed commuters will no longer be allowed to ride public utility vehicles after the 30-day grace period, according to a statement issued by the labor, transportation, and interior and local government departments. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Getting boosted against COVID-19 in Pateros A health worker administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster to a local resident at the Pateros Catholic School in Bgy. San Pedro, Pateros on Wednesday. The Philippines on the same day announced 15,789 new COVID-19 cases, the second straight day the daily tally fell below 20,000, data from the Department of Health showed. ABS-CBN News