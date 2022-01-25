THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 25, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

MMDA closes Roxas Boulevard-Libertad for rehab Traffic builds up along the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard near Libertad in Pasay City on Tuesday. The road closure is estimated to last for at least two months as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) rehabilitate a damaged drainage structure in front of the Libertad pumping station along Roxas Boulevard. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Snowstorm hits Athens in Greece The Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill, during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, Monday. A snowstorm, named Elpida, swept through Greece covering Athens with heavy snow which brought major transport to a halt, leaving drivers stranded overnight in a highway. Alkis Konstantinidis, Reuters

Jeepney drivers protest series of oil price hikes Jeepney drivers from Pinagkaisang Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) hold a protest at a gas station along East Avenue in Quezon City to decry the unabated oil price hikes in the country, Tuesday. Weekly oil price hikes have affected the income and livelihood of workers in the public transport sector still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MPD prepares for election Police officers in full gear wait during an inspection inside the Manila Police District headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. Police Brigadier General Nicolas Deloso Torre III, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Deputy Regional Director for Operations, checked MPD’s readiness and proficiency on firearms and equipment, as well as their overall readiness for upcoming critical events particularly the 2022 national elections. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila cancels Chinese New Year activities in Binondo A woman displays a tiger statue at a shop in Binondo, Manila on Tuesday. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno issued Executive Order 11 suspending all events and activities, including its annual parade, fireworks display, lion dance and parties during the celebration of Chinese New Year from January 31 to February 1 in an attempt to curb spread of COVID-19. Manila’s Chinatown will remain open to visitors but adherence to minimum health protocols is strongly encouraged. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Manila opens up COVID-19 boosters for walk-in non-residents workers in city Members of the Manila Health Department inoculate residents against COVID-19 at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in Manila on Tuesday as the city opens up booster shots for walk-in non-residents working within its borders. The Philippines as of Sunday has fully vaccinated 57.26 million or 73.33 percent of 78 million eligible for COVID jabs, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News