THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 25, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

'Barikada' commemorates 50th year of Diliman Commune Workers construct the art installation "Barikada," designed by multi-media artist Toym Imao, at the Oblation Plaza in UP Diliman, Quezon City on Monday, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Diliman Commune. The Diliman Commune was an uprising led by UP students, faculty, residents, and transport groups on February 1–9, 1971, fending off uniformed personnel from entering the campus during the Marcos administration, leading to Martial Law the following year. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Baguio destroys 200 kilos of confiscated cigarettes Members of Baguio City’s Smoke-Free Task Force (SFTF) prepare around 200 kilos of confiscated cigarettes for the ceremonial crushing as part of its #SmokeFreeBaguio campaign, on Monday. The city government's Public Order and Safety Division will destroy an estimated P2.3 million-worth of seized cigarettes, along with 72 kilos of betel nut with tobacco (moma), and 102 units of nicotine delivery systems. Jong Gasmeña, ABS-CBN News

Tribute to SAF44 PNP Chief Debold Sinas and NCRPO Chief Vicente Danao lead the wreath laying ceremony in honor of SAF 44 in Camp Bagong Diwa on Monday. Forty-four members of PNP’s elite force were killed during an encounter against MILF fighters in Tukanalipao, Mamasapano in an attempt to capture Malaysian jihadist Zulkifli Abdhir alias Marwan on January 25, 2015. ABS-CBN News

Manila Police celebrates 120th year Workers install a new marker on the façade of the Manila Police District headquarters along United Nations Avenue in Manila on Monday. Established in 1901 as the Metropolitan Police Force of Manila by Act No. 70 of the Taft Commission, the MPD celebrated its 120th year last January 9, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Less invasive way of testing for COVID-19 The Philippine National Red Cross begins to conduct the newly approved saliva RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 at their headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Monday, after getting approval from the Department of Health. The test using saliva samples is easier to conduct and considred less invasive compared to the traditional way of swab testing from the nostrils and mouth. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Staying safe while staying healthy People jog and others ride bikes to exercise at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) grounds on Monday. People are finding ways to do activities outside their homes and stay healthy even as Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine (GCQ) status due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News