THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 24, 2023

Tribute to California Lunar New Year shooting victims A woman and a child visit a makeshift memorial outside of Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, USA, Monday. A 72-year-old man of Asian descent shot and killed 11 people, including a Filipino, as they celebrated the Lunar New Year at Star Dance Studio on 21 January 2023. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE

Ardern’s last public appearance sa New Zealand Prime minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media during her last public appearance as New Zealand Prime Minister in Ratana Pa, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Ardern, who will be staying in the office not later than Feb. 7, announced her resignation last Jan. 19 saying that “she doesn’t have enough in the tank for another 4 years.” Ben Mckay, EPA-EFE

Workers' groups assert right to organize Members of various labor groups at a protest in Makati on Tuesday assert their right to organize. The International Labor Organizations (ILO) sent a mission to the Philippines this week to investigate alleged labor rights violations in the country, including the supposed murder, abduction, and red-tagging of trade unionists. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Abducted development workers hold presser Abducted development workers April Dyan Gumanao and Armand Jake Dayoha react during a press briefing at the Ecumenical Center, of the National Council of Churches in the Philippines in EDSA, Quezon City on Tuesday. The couple recounted the hardships they endured at the hands of their abductors who they allege are members of the Philippine National Police. The PNP earlier denied involvement in the incident. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News