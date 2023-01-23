THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 23, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

California Lunar New Year shooting Law enforcement personnel are seen outside the site in Torrance, California, where the alleged suspect -- described by police as Asian -- in the mass shooting that killed 10 people in Monterey Park, California, is believed to be holed up on Sunday. Police were involved in a stand-off Sunday with a man they believe killed 10 people in a mass shooting at a dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations in California. Robyn Beck, AFP

Release of Tacloban-based journalist Cumpio sought Members of the Altermidya Network, community and campus journalists, and other media practitioners rally at the Department of Justice in Manila Monday to call for the release of journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio . Tacloban-based journalist Cumpio was arrested three years ago allegedly over trumped up charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives. Mark Z. Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Higher prices push consumers to buy smaller portions A vendor sells onions and other vegetables in smaller portions at a stall in Blumentritt Market, Manila on Monday. The arrival of 16 containers of white onions and 32 containers of red onions last weekend is expected to bring down soaring prices soon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Wuhan after 3 years of COVID lockdowns A customer (right) buys fruit at a local market in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, on Monday. Exactly three years ago, China enforced its first lockdown related to the COVID-19 virus on Wuhan, the epicenter of what would become a global pandemic. Hector Retamal, AFP