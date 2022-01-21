Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 21, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2022 01:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber More Resbakuna centers opened People receive booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine after the opening of the second outlet of a Resbakuna Center in Manila at the Healthway Clinic on Friday. More Resbakuna centers are being opened in other private establishments, like clinics and pharmacies, to make the booster easily accessible for people and increase the vaccination rate among the population. ABS-CBN News Piolo joins cleanup drive in Mabini, Batangas Actor Piolo Pascual (2nd right) joins volunteers for a coastal and underwater cleanup drive at Brgy. Mainit in Mabini, Batangas on Friday. The community cleanup yielded a total of 135 kilograms of waste materials collected by 50 volunteers headed by the local tourism office and representatives of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Ang Probinsyano partylist group. ABS-CBN News Enhanced Vaccination Checkpoint check for vax cards Barangay officials inspect vaccination cards of pedestrians and motorists passing through a busy road in Taguig City on Friday. The City of Taguig set up an 'Enhanced Vaccination Checkpoint' as they strengthen their implementation on the restriction of movement of unvaccinated individuals ordered by the national government. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Iloilo City holds motorcade for Dinagyang 2022 Devotees carrying images of the Sto. Niño line the streets of Iloilo City during a religious motorcade on Friday as part of events leading to the 2022 Dinagyang Festival. All events leading to and including the festival will be streamed on various social media platforms as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office handout NBI confiscates uncertified COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits being sold in Manila National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) operatives present to the media confiscated COVID-19 rapid test kits being sold online by a Chinese national inside a warehouse building in Manila on Friday. A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory issued last December 14, 2021, warned the public on the purchase of “Clungene COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Cassette”, as it was not certified and is therefore prohibited from being manufactured, sold, and used by the general public. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: vaccine vaccination Resbakuna Manila batangas BEACH cleanup coastal mabini Piolo Pascual Alert Level 3 enhanced vacciation checkpoint general santos avenue no ride no vax no entry taguig Sto Nino Dinagyang Dinagyang 2022 Dinagyang Festival Iloilo antigen rapid test kit Clungene COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit NBI NBI raid National Bureau of Investigation /spotlight/01/22/22/more-severe-covid-19-variant-nearly-impossible-due-to-omicron-expert/sports/01/22/22/mma-striegl-expects-scrap-vs-skelly-in-ufc-fight-night/life/01/21/22/miss-world-names-top-40-including-phs-tracy-perez/business/01/21/22/cebu-pacific-announces-exemptions-in-no-vaccination-no-ride-policy/news/01/21/22/kagawad-indian-pinatay-umano-ng-pulis-sa-albay