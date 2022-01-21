THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 21, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

More Resbakuna centers opened People receive booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine after the opening of the second outlet of a Resbakuna Center in Manila at the Healthway Clinic on Friday. More Resbakuna centers are being opened in other private establishments, like clinics and pharmacies, to make the booster easily accessible for people and increase the vaccination rate among the population. ABS-CBN News

Piolo joins cleanup drive in Mabini, Batangas Actor Piolo Pascual (2nd right) joins volunteers for a coastal and underwater cleanup drive at Brgy. Mainit in Mabini, Batangas on Friday. The community cleanup yielded a total of 135 kilograms of waste materials collected by 50 volunteers headed by the local tourism office and representatives of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Ang Probinsyano partylist group. ABS-CBN News

Enhanced Vaccination Checkpoint check for vax cards Barangay officials inspect vaccination cards of pedestrians and motorists passing through a busy road in Taguig City on Friday. The City of Taguig set up an 'Enhanced Vaccination Checkpoint' as they strengthen their implementation on the restriction of movement of unvaccinated individuals ordered by the national government. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Iloilo City holds motorcade for Dinagyang 2022 Devotees carrying images of the Sto. Niño line the streets of Iloilo City during a religious motorcade on Friday as part of events leading to the 2022 Dinagyang Festival. All events leading to and including the festival will be streamed on various social media platforms as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office handout