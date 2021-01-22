THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 22, 2021

Business in Marawi Vendors sell ethnic Maranao items at an agricultural fair in Marawi City on Thursday. Commerce has slowly returned to Marawi City even as the city has not been restored after its total destruction during the war in 2017. Froilan Gallardo, ABC-CBN News

LRT-2 Santolan station reopens in new normal A worker disinfects the turnstiles at the LRT-2 Santolan station on Friday as it reopens to the public. The station has been non-operational since October 2019 after a fire damaged some of its equipment. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Finding the right answers Senate President Vicente Sotto III shows a message on his cellular phone to vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. before the start of the Senate hearing on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program Friday. This is the third hearing of the Senate Committee of the Whole as they seek to find out the national government's plan on the vaccination program against the COVID-19 virus. Alex Nueva España, Senate PRIB

All set except for the vaccines Company custodians demonstrate their tasks as local government officials visit the Royale Cold Storage facility in Taytay, Rizal on Friday. The facility, which was mainly used for food storage, could accommodate up to 28 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Lead up to Dinagyang Festival Residents raise images of the Sto. Nino during the Dinagyang Señor Santo Niño Religious Motorcade on Friday in Iloilo CIty, a few days before the Dinagyang Festival. Due to the threat of COVID-19, this year’s festival will go digital with pre-filmed performances under a bubble environment to be shown on various digital platforms and social media pages. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office

Remembering the Mendiola Massacre Demonstrators troop to Mendiola Bridge in Manila on Friday to commemorate the Mendiola Massacre, which happened 34 years ago. Thirteen protesters were killed when state forces opened fire on a rally calling for land reform under the administration of then president Corazon Aquino. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Authorities clear Rodriguez road after landslide A cyclist and other vehicles pass through, as local authorities clear the road of debris after a landslide destroyed houses in Sitio AC, Barangay San Rafael, Rodriguez town, Rizal on Friday. Residents left a few hours before the landslide after hearing and feeling rocks moving due to the continuous rain from the previous days. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News