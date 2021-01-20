THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 20, 2021

Keeping tourism afloat in Vietnam A visitor takes part in a tour in Son Doong cave, one of the world's largest natural caves, in central Vietnam's Quang Binh province on Tuesday. Vietnam, recognized for successfully curbing coronavirus cases in the country, reported a 78.7 percent drop in international arrivals compared to its 2019 records as the country imposed restrictions in entry of foreign nationals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nhac Nguynen, AFP

Students slam proposal to terminate PUP-DND accord Members of different student organizations stage a protest in front of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Wednesday. They slammed a proposal of the Department of National Defense (DND) and Duterte Youth party list representative Ducielle Cardema to revoke the PUP-DND accord, following the former's unilateral termination of the 1989 UP-DND accord that prohibits state forces from conducting operations inside the state university’s campuses without prior notice to the school administration. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Taiwan cancels large-scale New Lunar Year events amid COVID-19 pandemic A man wears a protective mask while shopping as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ahead of the Chinese new year in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday. Taiwan cancelled large-scale events to welcome the New Lunar Year holiday after 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in a day, the highest since February 29, 2020. Taiwan has recorded 868 coronavirus cases with 7 deaths. Ann Wang, Reuters

AFP's 7th Civil Relations Group revisits urban garden in UP campus Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines revisit their pilot urban garden project within the University of the Philippines - Diliman property in Quezon City, under their "Raise to One Million Gardens in NCR" program, on Wednesday. The AFP 7th Civil Relations Group said it has legal documents from the state university to conduct the project that began in July 2020 to help achieve food security in communities affected by the pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Met restoration continues Officials and personnel of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) inspect the Manila Metropolitan Theater as restoration work continue on Wednesday. The theater is set to open this year, 25 years since its closure with a show to be held on April 27 to mark the 500th anniversary of the Battle of Mactan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News