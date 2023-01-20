Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 20, 2023

Posted at Jan 20 2023 11:40 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

New Zealand PM Ardern 'walks away' from post

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (right) walks with partner Clarke Gayford following the announcement of her resignation at War Memorial Hall, in Napier, New Zealand, on Thursday. Ardern, won praises internationally for steering her country through its worst-ever terror attack in 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic, said she has given it her all but it is time to leave. Ben McKay, EPA-EFE

Groups protest Cebu abduction

Members of various human rights groups protest in front of the Philippine National Police headquarters in Quezon City on Friday to call for justice and accountability on the alleged abduction of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) coordinator Dyan Gumanao and Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) coordinator Armand Dayoha. The families of the pair claimed they were arrested by men who identified themselves as police officers, but the PNP has denied involvement in the alleged abduction. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Philpost launches Year of the Rabbit stamps

A staff of the Philippine Postal Corporation (Philpost) holds a poster of commemorative Year of the Rabbit stamps launched to mark the celebration of the Chinese New Year on Friday in Pasay City. The stamps are now available at the Philpost office in Lawton, Manila for P12 and P45 each. ABS-CBN News

Banawe, QC readies for Lunar New Year

A worker hangs a red paper lantern along Banawe Street in Quezon City on Friday, days before the Lunar New Year ushers in the Year of the Rabbit. The red paper lanterns in Chinese culture symbolize wealth, fame, and prosperity and are often used to celebrate joyful occasions. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Devotees attend Hubo Mass in Cebu

A huge crowd of devotees attend the traditional 'Hubo' Mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu in Cebu City on Friday. Hubo, Cebuano word for "undress," concludes this year’s Fiesta Señor activities which include the nine-day novena masses and both the foot and fluvial processions honoring the Sto. Nino. Alan Tangcawan, PonD News Asia

Ready to welcome Year of the Rabbit

A woman shares a tender moment with a child near a rabbit statue at the Chinese New Year display at the Araneta City Complex in Cubao, Quezon City on Friday. Establishments are gearing up for an expected influx of customers during the celebration of the Lunar New Year as it ushers in the Year of the Rabbit on January 23. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

