THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 19, 2023

Ukraine Interior Minister, 15 others killed in helicopter crash A soldier stands at the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday. Sixteen people, including two children and Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, were killed during the deadly crash amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Chiang Kai Shek College celebrates the Year of the Rabbit Students play with confetti during a New Lunar Year celebration at Chiang Kai Shek College in Manila on Thursday. Chiang Kai Shek College in Manila held a grand assembly to welcome the Year of the Rabbit after two years of online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Hello Rabbit, goodbye Tiger Zoo founder Manny Tangco shows Turkish Angora rabbits adjacent to a tiger enclosure as the Malabon Zoo launches its Chinese New Year offering for the Year of the Rabbit -- the Fascinating Live Rabbit exhibit -- on Thursday. The rabbit, said to be the luckiest of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, symbolizes a year of hope, according to feng shui practitioners. Jonathan Celona, ABS-CBN News

Dragon dance performers prepare for new lunar year Filipino-Chinese artist Nicasio Madaraog put final touches on a dragon figure to be used in the Chinese traditional dance and performance for the Lunar New Year at his house in Chinatown district of Manila on Wednesday. Different events have been organized in different parts of the country with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions as the Filipino-Chinese community welcomes the new lunar Year of the Rabbit on January 22. Ted Aljibe, AFP

Rescue effort in Pinagsabangan II, Naujan Members of the Naujan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office assist a resident to safety as flood water rise in Pinagsabangan II (Curva), Naujan on Thursday. Heavy rains brought by the shear line affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon caused massive flooding in 9 barangays in Naujan, which include Andres Ylagan, Santiago, Pinagsabangan I, Pinagsabangan II, Motederazo, Buhangin, Nagiba I, Nagiba II, and Masagana. Naujan MDRRMO

PH set to import sugar despite higher production A vendor unloads a sack of sugar before accommodating customers at Bagong Silang Public Market in Caloocan on Thursday. The Sugar Regulatory Administration is preparing to import 450,000 metric tons of sugar this year despite higher local sugar production to meet demand, according to officials. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News