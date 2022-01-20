THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 20, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Taal Volcano emits steam plumes as it remains under Alert Level 2 Taal Volcano, which remains under Alert Level 2, emits steam plumes in this photo taken from Banadero Baywalk in Tanuan, Batangas on Thursday. Upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake generated plumes 1,200 meters tall that drifted southwest, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PhiVolcs). Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

IATF launches 'Resbakuna sa Botika' amid rising COVID-19 cases People queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at the Generika Drug Store, in Taguig City on Thursday. “Resbakuna sa mga Botika,” launched in local drug stores in Metro Manila for a 5-day trial, allows walk-in vaccination for individuals aged 18 years old and above, except for senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, according to DOH. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tianjin, China on fourth round of citywide COVID-19 tests A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a resident on Thursday at a nucleic acid testing site during the fourth round of citywide mass testing for COVID-19, after local cases of the omicron variant were detected in Tianjin, China. Tianjin's caseload remains smaller than many outbreaks overseas, but it has made it harder for locals to leave town, sealed up higher risk communities and launched multiple rounds of testing among its 14 million residents, under China's guideline to quickly curb any flare-up as soon as possible. cnsphoto via Reuters

Andrey Rublev breezes into 3rd round of Australian Open Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his second round match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis at the Australian Open on Thursday at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia. The Russian fifth seed beat the unseeded Berankis in straight sets 6-4 6-2 6-0 and is set to go against Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the third round. Loren Elliot, Reuters

COVID-19's long-term effects key concern for PH growth A homeless man sits beside a creek along Recto St. in Divisoria market in Manila on Thursday as pedestrians pass by. Preliminary results of the Asian Development Bank’s COVID-19 Country Assessment report shows the Philippines lagging its neighbors in a return to pre-pandemic growth rates with long-term effects of the pandemic on employment being a key concern. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News