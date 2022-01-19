THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 19, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the big stories today in photos.

Manila vaccinates minors at Manila Zoo Health workers from the Manila Health Department (MHD) administer COVID-19 vaccines to minors and senior citizens at the Manila Zoo on Wednesday. People who will register for COVID-19 vaccination in Manila Zoo can visit the newly renovated facility for free. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Heavy snowfall experienced in Ontario An employee tries to start the engine of a school bus after Toronto District School Board (TDSB) facilities were shut for a second day due to heavy snowfall, at Stock Transportation in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday. A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes brought blizzards to Canada’s southern region on Tuesday, forcing road closures and flight cancellations, and leaving some motorists stranded for several hours. Chris Helgren, Reuters

DA signs certificate of the need to import 60K tons of pelagic fishes People buy fish at a busy public market in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Department of Agriculture recently signed a certificate of the need to import 60,000 metric tons of small pelagic fishes, in a bid to stabilize supply due to the impact of Typhoon Odette to the fishery sector. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Businesses under kid amusement industry still closed due to COVID-19 A buko salad vendor passes by a shuttered carnival in Pasay on Wednesday as the capital region remains under Alert Level 3 until the end of the month in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Along with SMEs, the kid amusement industry which includes carnivals and playgrounds among others is one of the heaviest hit during the pandemic as it is characterized as high-risk for transmission. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news